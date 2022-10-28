Anantara Lawana Offers Koh Samui Only Private Luxury Resort Within A Resort

Located in a quiet palm grove just off Koh Samui’s buzzing Chaweng Beach, the upscale island retreat Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort invites groups of families and friends to stay longer in the sublime privacy of a luxury residence with the new Full Luxury Island Lifestyle package.

A collection of low-slung swim-out villas circling a private full-length swimming pool, Anantara Lawana’s recently renovated luxury residential compound offers an exclusive resort-within-a-resort experience in one of Samui’s most vibrant neighbourhoods. Meticulously designed to keep the curious eye out, the private villa cluster has ample space to accommodate up to 15 adults, with four King Bedrooms and one Twin Bedroom offering unmatched privacy, flawless hospitality and direct water access at all times of the day.

Inspired by Sino-Thai fishing villages, the airy villas are perfect for indoor/outdoor island living, with a partially open-air bathroom equipped with a rain shower and soaking tub and a private poolside sala for sunny lunches or dinners under the stars. Ideal forextended families and groups of friends, the exclusive compound allows travellers to stay connected while giving each guest the space they need to unwind and rebalance by a palm-fringed pool. Throughout their stay, travellers will also enjoy privileged access to Villa Host services, supervised kids’ club activities and exclusive benefits as part of the package.

Offering stays between four and seven nights, the package starts from USD 1,095 per night based on double occupancy and includes:

Luxury villa accommodation

Daily breakfast

In-residence Bubbly Breakfast experience

In-residence gourmet dinner*

Complimentary soft drinks from the minibar

Four-hour island-hopping tour for a seven-night stay or more.

*Served poolside in the privacy of a breezy private sala, a delectable set dinner offers a sharing, family-style experience with a choice of Mediterranean flavours, including cobia fish carpaccio, Samui barracuda a la plancha and za’atar-roasted whole Khlong Pai farm chicken; a Thai menu of peanut-marinated grilled chicken, Samui mantis shrimp yellow curry and other local fare; and a selection of Indian classics spotlighting such dishes as deep-fried cauliflower dip, aloo tikki chaat, slow-cooked dal makhana and aloo jeera dum.

Anantara Lawana Koh Samui is located only seven minutes away from Koh Samui International Airport and offers some of the island’s most exclusive culinary experiences, including elevated destination dining at Tree Tops Sky Dining & Bar, songbird-inspired craft cocktails at The Singing Bird Lounge, net-fresh seafood at Ocean Kiss, and pool parties coupled with high-end entertainment at SEEN Beach Club Samui next door.