Dates for the 2023 Bangkok Riverside Fest Are Announced

After a three-year hiatus, Anantara Riverside Bangkok Hotel announces the return of the Bangkok Riverside Fest in 2023 with the fun filled three-day event by the banks of the Chaopraya River taking place from 3rd – 5th February.

Scheduled to play at the event are some of Thailand’s top acts including Lipta, Poly Cat, V Violet, Mean, Pixxie, Pattrickananda, WANYAI ft. MON MONIK with more to be confirmed in the coming months. Other festival activities include a Gourmet Zone including international and local vendors, a Community Zone with a flea market and local artists showcasing their colourful installations and Instagrammable artistic pieces and not forgetting the younger festival goers - a cool kids Play Zone. On the river, there’s non-stop action with dragon boat races and teams including The Royal Thai Navy Seals paddling unique elephant themed boats, all vying to be Thailand’s number one team.

Tapping into its conservational expertise, the festival aims to raise significant charitable donations through ticket sales that will be donated to elephant related projects throughout Thailand.

Tickets:

THB 200 per person on Friday and Sunday

THB 500 on Saturday

VIP tickets are available at THB 3,999 Baht per person per day (*eligible for free flow of drinks served at the VIP tents (Beer/Wine/Spirits) and light food snacks)

Free for children under 12

Location:

The festival ground is located just 200 metres from Anantara Riverside Bangkok Hotel on Charoennakorn Road, Bangkok

Transportation:

Free parking is available at the event and Riverside Plaza

Free hotel shuttle boat service between Sathorn Pier (BTS Saphan Taksin) and Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort, every 20 minutes. Operating hours till 11: 30 pm.

Free shuttle service from Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort to grounds or enjoy a 5 minutes stroll.

Please visit https://www.bangkokriversidefest.com/ for ticket sales and the latest up to date information and see you by the riverside in February!

