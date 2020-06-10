Anantara Hotels plans to reopen spas across Asia

Anantara Hotels’ wellness facilities have unveiled plans to re-open with a host of enhanced hygiene measures and immune-boosting initiatives.

The move features the introduction of an all-new signature massage oil dedicated to supporting the body’s natural defence system.

As lockdown measures lift around the globe, in more than 40 different spas in 20 locations, Anantara Spa’s trained professionals are putting in place stringent measures to ensure the health and safety of guests are not compromised while reassuring guests that spas are a sacred place.

To mark the reopening Anantara Spa has created a specially formulated massage oil comprising the key ingredients clove oil, citrus Aurantium peel extract, eucalyptus oil and rosemary all of which feature properties known for their immune-boosting and antibacterial qualities.

This total body toning massage oil naturally improves the body’s biological defence system and will be used in signature massages at Anantara Hotels & Resorts across south-east Asia, the Maldives and Sri Lanka.

Speaking about the introduction of the new signature massage oil, Zoe Wall, group director of MSpa, the corporate division of spa and wellness for Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas, said: “Our guests’ wellbeing is important to us, and at Anantara Spa we endeavour to go above and beyond expectations at all times.

“Even during closure, our guests’ wellbeing was at the forefront of our minds and we took some time during lockdown to reflect on what we could do to show that we are just as serious about their health as they are.

“We will re-open our spas, not just with a host of enhanced hygiene measures and immune-boosting initiatives, but also with the introduction of a new signature massage oil dedicated to supporting the body’s natural defence system.

“While our guests will still want to relax with a massage, our new signature massage oil gives guest peace of mind knowing they are in safe hands and that the main ingredients of the oil provide an extra boost for the immune system and can help fight viral attacks through the power of anti-bacterial pure essential oils.”

To meet social distancing requirements, treatments and therapies will be available by appointment only, spas will operate at a reduced capacity with restrictions in communal spaces and on the length of treatments.

Shared items such as product testers, treatment menus and refreshment amenities will be removed, while additional measures including touchless check-in and payment options will be made available.

Infrared thermometers will be used to check guest temperatures, disposable items including slippers, gloves and bedsheets will be in place, and therapists will wear surgical masks and shields during treatments.