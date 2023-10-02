Anantara Hotels and Resorts Rolls Out Dollar for Deeds CSR Programme Globally

Adding another layer to its sustainability pledge, luxury hospitality brand Anantara Hotels and Resorts is rolling out its signature CSR programme ‘Dollar for Deeds’ at all of its properties worldwide.

First introduced almost a decade ago at select hotels in Thailand, Anantara’s home base, the initiative has been integrated into the growth strategies of the brand globally.

Designed as an opt-in programme for guests, ‘Dollar for Deeds’ encourages travellers to give back to the community by donating to a range of worthy causes, each hand-picked to impact the environment, sustainability and the community in the most effective way. Under this programme, guests can donate one dollar per night of their stay, with Minor Hotels matching their contribution dollar for dollar and donated to CSR partners internationally. By agreeing at the time of check-in, Anantara guests not only enjoy a luxurious stay that is rich in discovery, but leave with wonderful memories of their experiences, knowing that they have made a positive difference to the local environment and community.

In Thailand, funds raised are dispersed equally between three chosen and vetted causes: The Princess Sirindhorn Craniofacial Centre at Chulalongkorn Hospital in Bangkok to provide comprehensive care for mainly children with craniofacial abnormalities; The Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foundation that looks after all turtles that nest in Phuket including the critically endangered giant leatherback; and The Golden Triangle Asian Elephant Foundation where rescued street elephants enjoy a peaceful life in Northern Thailand and wild elephants and their habitat are protected.

Other projects around the world include holistic coral reef protection in the Maldives; vulture nest monitoring, raptor protection and humpback whale monitoring in Oman; gibbon, peacock and otter releases in Cambodia; providing care & vocational training for disabled children in Vietnam and Indonesia; supporting local farmers and local fishing communities in Africa and reforestation projects in China and Malaysia.

According to John Roberts, Group Director of Sustainability & Conservation for Minor Hotels, Anantara’s parent company, “Sustainability has long been a key pillar of our operating philosophy and, increasingly, it is not only a global need but also a requirement from both our investors and guests. By making ‘Dollar for Deeds’ accessible globally, we can support more worthy causes around the world while encouraging individual sustainability journeys and changing the definition of purposeful travel in our neighbouring communities and ecosystems. For the expansion I am particularly proud of the way our properties outside Thailand have embraced the spirit of the programme and chosen amazing local causes to support”

Participating properties and associated projects are:

Thailand, all properties

The Princess Sirindhorn Craniofacial Centre

The Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foundation

The Golden Triangle Asian Elephant Foundation

Sri Lanka, Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort

Turtle beach protection with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)

Sri Lanka, Anantara Kalutara Resort

Elephant Transit Home in Udawalawe

Cambodia, Anantara Angkor Resort & Spa

Gibbon, peacock, otter releases with the Wildlife Alliance “Rewild Angkor”

The Maldives, all properties

Holistic coral reef protection projects

Oman, Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort

Vulture nest monitoring and raptor protection with the Environmental Society of Oman

Capture, treatment and release of stray dogs and cats

Oman, Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara

Gulf humpback and Bryde’s whale monitoring with the Environmental Society of Oman

Malaysia, Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas

Reforestation, wildlife monitoring and protection with the Rewild Desaru Project

Vietnam, all properties

Kianh Foundation - providing care & vocational training for disabled children

Mozambique, Anantara Bazaruto Island Resort

Supporting fishing communities through infrastructure development and food donations

Zambia, Royal Livingstone Victoria Falls Zambia Hotel by Anantara

Supporting local farmers through developing products and markets while cutting out the middlemen.

Indonesia (Bali), All Properties

Annika Linden Centre providing care for disabled kids.

China, Xishuangbanna

Good to Nature scientific reforestation of Yunnan’s rainforest ecosystem.

The rollout of the ‘Dollar for Deeds’ programme will continue in Anantara’s recently launched hotels throughout Europe in Q1, 2024. For more information about Anantara’s sustainability initiatives, please visit here. https://www.anantara.com/en/sustainability?