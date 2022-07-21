Hilton Mallorca Galatzo opens

Hilton has opened the doors to Hilton Mallorca Galatzo, set on the coast of the stunning Spanish island of Mallorca with panoramic vistas of the Mediterranean Sea and eye-catching Galatzo mountain. Picturesque pathways meander through 50,000 square metres of tropical gardens, connecting traditional Mallorcan round tower buildings, four diverse bars and restaurants and extensive leisure facilities which make it a destination in its own right. With a fusion of island architecture and contemporary design, each of the 208 rooms feature private balconies to take in the fresh sea air and embrace the Balearic climate. The resort will also soon be home to Cotton Club Mallorca, Cotton Lifestyle’s latest destination following its acclaimed Cotton Beach Club Ibiza and Cotton Club Zakynthos.

Simon Vincent, executive vice president and president, EMEA, Hilton, said, “Hilton Mallorca Galatzo is a spectacular addition to Hilton’s growing European portfolio and follows other recent resort openings in Santorini and Sardinia. Long recognised as one of Europe’s top leisure destinations, Mallorca has an enduring appeal and we are thrilled to partner with Galatzo Inversiones, S.L. to bring Hilton hospitality to the Balearics with the opening of this stunning hotel.”

Prime Location for Exploration

Just 20 minutes from the airport, Hilton Mallorca Galatzo is perfectly located for getting straight to the holiday fun – with much to discover nearby. Just a stone’s throw away from the island’s capital, Palma, guests looking to explore can enjoy the culture, high-end shopping and historical sights, including the Santa de Maria Cathedral. Meanwhile, nature lovers can escape to nearby unspoilt beaches, the quaint picturesque villages of Costa de la Calma and Paguera, or hike the Galatzo mountain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Locally Inspired Design, Sun Rays and Sea Views

Located in a serene setting between the coast and the mountains, Hilton Mallorca Galatzo blends traditional Mallorcan architecture and contemporary design. Local pottery, wicker and art meet buildings inspired by the traditional rounded mill towers of Mallorca and nearby historical fishing hamlets. Families have the ability to easily book and instantly confirm connecting rooms with Confirmed Connecting Rooms by Hilton, giving parents and groups peace of mind with the knowledge that everyone will be together. Enjoy a slow-paced day relaxing by one of the hotels two swimming pools or turn things up a notch with endless activities on offer including tennis, water sports and cycling.

Mouth-Watering Mallorcan Cuisine

Tantalise tastebuds at one of the four dining areas, serving up the best of Mediterranean cuisine, with gourmet dishes inspired by the island’s historic fishing villages and local flavours. Start the day with breakfast and sweeping sunrise views from La Cocina, then head to Alma Restaurant & Bar for lunch or dinner to discover locally-inspired dining by well-known chef Eduardo Gandia, whilst enjoying lively entertainment. Here you can indulge in local specialities such as Mallorcan squid ‘a la bruta’, or sip on a Herbal Mediterranean digestive cocktail with Gin Mare, olive tonic, an old rosemary infusion and thyme to finish. Those catching sun rays by the pool can enjoy Paradis Pool & Bar, where an extensive wine and cocktail offering includes a Mallorcan Prensal Blanc from the KM.1 eco wine range, and cocktails are prepared with local spirits and seasonal fruits. The accompanying menu of casual bites includes the delicious Santa Pinza, a crusty layered pizza-style dish with Stracciatella cheese, smoked salmon & capers.

Hilton Mallorca Galatzo will host the World Travel Awards Europe Gala Ceremony 2022.The leading travel industry figureheads and decision-makers from across the continent will attend the red-carpet gala reception on 1 October 2022.