ANA to resume nonstop flights from Munich to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport after pandemic-related break

Japan’s largest airline ANA and member of the Star Alliance, is returning to Munich Airport after a pandemic-related break.

With the start of the summer flight schedule, the 5-star airline is thus resuming its nonstop connection from Munich to Tokyo’s city-near Haneda Airport. Initially, the route is operated three times a week by Boeing B787. Munich is ANA’s only year-round destination in Europe to be relaunched this summer.

Thomas Kube, Head of Route & Passenger Development at Munich Airport, states: “We are very proud that ANA, the Japanese market leader, is once again connecting the Japanese metropolis of Tokyo with the Bavarian capital on March 28, 2023, almost on the same day after a three-year absence. This is very good news for Bavaria as a business and tourism location and for the mutual exchange between the two nations.”