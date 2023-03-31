PATA Gold Awards 2023: Celebrating Excellence and Innovation in Asia Pacific Tourism Industry

Organisations and individuals making outstanding contributions towards the successful promotion of the travel and tourism industry throughout the Asia Pacific region are encouraged to submit entries to the PATA Gold Awards 2023. The deadline for submissions is May 31, 2023.

Now in its 39th year and sponsored by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) for the 28th consecutive year, the PATA Gold Awards set industry standards for excellence and innovation. The PATA Gold Awards Presentation will take place during PATA Travel Mart 2023 in New Delhi, India.

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) will present two Grand Title Winners for best of show entries in the following broad categories: Marketing, and Sustainability and Social Responsibility with 25 Gold Awards to be bestowed.

Ms Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of MGTO, said, “Now that the pandemic appears to be behind us and we have our eyes set on tourism recovery, it is with renewed enthusiasm that we look forward to seeing how industry stakeholders in the Asia Pacific are marketing their destinations and blazing new trails on sustainability and social responsibility in post-COVID. As Macao is stepping into a new chapter of diversified tourism, we are honoured to support the PATA Gold Awards and continue to help bring a positive influence across our region.”

“We are sincerely grateful to MGTO for sponsoring the PATA Gold Awards 2023 and for their continued commitment to a responsible and sustainable tourism industry. These awards provide us with the perfect opportunity to recognise and reward the very best the Asia Pacific travel industry has to offer,” said PATA Chair Peter Semone. “The winners of these awards set industry standards for excellence and innovation and serve as examples

Benefits of Participating:

Exposure to PATA’s panel of experts curated globally.

Brand and project exposure to PATA’s extensive and diverse members across all public and private players in the Asia Pacific travel ecosystem.

International media exposure through press releases and other promotional channels.

Coverage on PATA’s marketing, social, and electronic direct mail (EDM) channels reaching key players in the public and private travel sector across Asia Pacific and beyond.

Complimentary access to PATA Travel Mart 2023 hosted in New Delhi, India.

Judged by an international panel of experts, the Gold Awards recognise exceptional achievement in two broad categories with 25 Gold Awards and two Grand Title Winners on offer:

Marketing (14 Gold Awards and one Grand Title Winner)

Sustainability and Social Responsibility (11 Gold Awards and one Grand Title Winner)

For further information, please visit www.pata.org/pata-gold-awards-2023 or contact [email protected]

for others to follow. We look forward to receiving entries from both organisations and individuals worldwide that demonstrate excellence in conception, creativity and fulfilment, and celebrating the winners at PATA Travel Mart 2023.”