ANA Announces First Flight Schedule for Specially Painted ‘Eevee Jet NH’ Aircraft

All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan’s largest and 5-Star airline for ten consecutive years, announced the first flight schedule for the specially painted Boeing 777-300ER aircraft “Eevee Jet NH” which will begin operating on August 31, 2023.

* NH is the airline code defined by the International Air Transport Association for ANA.

“The first Eevee Jet NH flight reflects our commitment to empowering passengers to explore endless possibilities and creating unforgettable experiences,” said Junko Yazawa, Executive Vice President, Customer Experience Management & Planning of ANA. “We look forward to the first flight and are thrilled to welcome passengers aboard a unique aircraft that embodies the captivating world of Pokémon.”

Note: Aircraft used is subject to change without notice.

The ANA Group unites the world in wonder through travel and unforgettable experiences. In introducing the “Eevee Jet NH” along with the “Pikachu Jet NH,” ANA hopes to rekindle the delight of traveling to its valued customers.

