International Women in Travel & Tourism Forum and Awards to return in June

The International Women in Travel & Tourism Forum (IWTTF) and Awards will return on June 26-27 this year.

The event promises lively discussions, thought-provoking debate and celebrations of the best in diversity, equity and inclusion within the travel, tourism and hospitality sector.

Since its inception in 2019, IWTTF has provided an international and inclusive platform for women and like-minded men to come together to discuss the acceleration of DEI in all its forms within the travel industry.

It has grown year on year and, following a waitlisted event in 2023, it will once again be hosted at Google’s Kings Cross office, among the largest conference spaces in London, on Thursday, June 27.

Sponsors for IWTTF and the IWTTF Awards 2024 include founding sponsor Intrepid Travel, whose EMEA managing director Zina Bencheikh is also conference chair, as well as Google, Expedia, Tourradar, Eurail, Visit Malta, Diamond Air, Atkin Jones, BlueSoup and Manchester Airport Group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Women in Travel CIC is also excited to announce that renowned diversity champion and leading industry figure Jo Rzymowska will be MC for the day, and that leading edge topics will include accessibility, allyship, ageism, inclusive leadership and much more.

The IWTTF Forum Day will be preceded by the IWTTF Awards, which were introduced last year to recognise and celebrate the travel industry’s leading advocates and changemakers in DEI and the empowerment of women.

They return on the evening of June 26, taking place once again on the rooftop terrace and event space at Expedia’s flagship office in Angel.

This year, a selection of winners and finalists from the inaugural event – including representatives from Audley Travel, Contiki, Forbes and Unseen Tours - will act as IWTTF Awards Ambassadors.

Categories will reflect Women in Travel CIC’s core pillars of Leadership, Talent and Recruitment, Allyship and DEI, with new categories for 2024 to be announced.

Alessandra Alonso, Managing Director and Founder of Women in Travel CIC said: “We are excited to kick off our campaign and countdown to IWTTF 2024, and give thanks as always to our amazing sponsors for supporting the event and believing in the mission – we couldn’t do it without them.

“The continuing success of IWTTF and the fantastic response to the inaugural IWTTF Awards last year shows how many people share our passion to create a more diverse, equitable and inclusive travel industry. Last year, we had a waiting list for both the Awards and the Forum, and the content – from our incredible keynote speech to our interactive breakout sessions - was phenomenally well-received, reinforcing our position as the industry’s leading event in this space.”

The IWTTF campaign will include a series of smaller IWTTF Mixer events in the coming months, as well as regular updates announcing speakers, sponsors and the event programme.

Anyone interested in the event or Women in Travel CIC can find out more here.

More Information

Women in Travel CIC is a UK based award winning social enterprise that connects underserved, diverse female and non-binary talent to employment and enterprising opportunities in the travel, tourism and hospitality industry.

It partners with employers and organisations to provide talent services, education and events that foster a more diverse and inclusive industry.