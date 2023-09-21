International Women in Travel & Tourism Forum to return to London next year

Following the success of the International Women in Travel & Tourism Forum (IWTTF) 2023 and inaugural awards, Women in Travel has confirmed that IWTTF will return in June 2024.

The awards will be hosted again by Expedia at the rooftop space in its Angel based offices on June 26.

Google will return as hosts of the forum’s business day at its King’s Cross office on June 27.

IWTTF has become known across the UK travel industry for its carefully curated programme of uplifting talks, panel sessions and important discussions around Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

This 2023 event was the biggest yet, with registered delegates having grown 200 per cent since its inception in 2019.

It covered topics such as the impact of the climate crisis on women, removing barriers to innovation by harnessing technology and DEI, and neurodiversity as talent’s final frontier, as well as revealing insights from Women in Travel’s industry-first exploration into attitudes towards Allyship.

IWTTF 2023 also saw the addition of the IWTTF Awards, celebrating the best in DEI in travel and tourism, and both occasions were sell-out and wait-listed events, receiving ample praise from attendees across the board.

The conference also offered a Quiet Room for people who are neurodivergent, offering space and tools for Meditation, Mindfulness and Relaxation.

More than 40 individuals used the room throughout the day, reflecting the benefit of the provision of this space during a busy conference.

Alessandra Alonso, managing director and founder of Women in Travel CIC and IWTTF, said: “We were delighted and grateful to hear all the positive feedback from this year’s event.

“It is incredibly motivating to be in a room where everyone present is clearly passionate about bringing positive disruption to our industry, in the words of our phenomenal keynote speaker Jaz Ampaw-Farr.

“Thank you to all our sponsors for making it possible, and to all those who came – your support not only enables us to give these important topics a much-needed platform, but it also funds our wider mission to help women gain the visibility, confidence and skills to find a career in our sector.”