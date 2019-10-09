American Airlines expands Miami Heat partnership

Building on their 20-year relationship, American Airlines and the Miami Heat have announced a multiyear partnership for the airline to serve as the team’s official carrier.

Additionally, as part of a new NBA program beginning this season allowing teams to designate international sponsorship rights, American has been named as the Heat’s first international marketing partner.

While previously sponsors were limited to a 75-mile marketing territory, as an international partner American is one of the first NBA team partners to utilise the worldwide rights and connect with Heat fans around the world.

The international program allows teams to include global advertising and marketing rights worldwide; activation at retail locations globally and rights to post non-game team content on the sponsors’ own digital and social media sites.

The opportunity to celebrate the passion of Heat fans, both in Miami and internationally, aligns with American’s place as Miami’s largest international carrier.

Additionally, American will be the presenting partner of the Heat City Edition uniform campaign.

City Edition gave birth to the wildly popular Heat Vice uniform.

Since 2018, the three iterations of the Vice uniform have sold more than all other franchises combined.

“As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of our Miami hub, our expanded partnership with the Heat is the perfect opportunity to recognise Miami and the major role it plays in connecting our customers to the rest of the world,” said Janelle Anderson, American vice president – global marketing.

“The Miami Heat has a proud history of delivering innovative, fan-focused campaigns.

“American shares this passion and looks forward to collaborating with the Heat to excite fans in Miami and around the world.”

American’s commitment to the Miami community has been unmatched over the last 30 years.

In 1989, American had just 19 flights a day to six cities from Miami International Airport.

Today, American operates more than 350 flights a day to nearly 130 destinations and carries 30 million people to and from MIA annually.

MIA is now the largest international gateway in the American system.

The airline is also the largest carrier to provide service to Latin America from MIA.