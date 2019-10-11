Culinary month to return to Atlantis, the Palm

Atlantis, the Palm is hosting the third edition of its overwhelmingly popular Culinary Month, from November 3rd to December 5th.

Having established itself as a must-attend month of events, the resort is inviting guests to meet, learn and eat with some of the most prolific chefs in the region.

With an exciting line-up of dinners, masterclasses and tasting menus, it is all set to be the ultimate foodie event.

For a limited time, Culinary Month offers guests an exclusive opportunity to indulge in exquisite three-course set menus from a selection of the resort’s award-winning restaurants, providing the perfect opportunity to sample that must try dishes.

Menu’s on offer will feature signature dishes from Nobu, Hakassan and Seafire for AED350, and Bread Street Kitchen & Bar, Ronda Locatelli and Ayamna for AED150.

Bread Street Kitchen & Bar’s signature beef Wellington, Hakassan’s Peking duck, Seafire’s sumptuous steaks and Ayamna’s traditional Lebanese mezza will all be available to savour, alongside signature dishes from Ronda Locatelli and Nobu.

Never has there been a better opportunity to try some of the region’s most loved dishes for unbeatable prices.

Reservations can be made at on the official here.

Atlantis, the Palm, recently took five titles at the World Travel Awards including recognition as the Middle East’s Leading Resort and Dubai’s Leading Hotel Suite.