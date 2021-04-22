American Airlines expands JetBlue alliance

American Airlines and JetBlue are making it easy for customers to return to travel while continuing to deliver on the promise of growth and customer choice as a result of their north-east alliance.

“Our global partnerships are designed to grow our network to benefit our customers, team members, and investors,” said Vasu Raja, American chief revenue officer.

“Since the inception of our partnership with JetBlue, we have committed to offering customers more flights, more destinations and a better experience when traveling.”

Beginning October 31st, American will launch non-stop service from New York (JFK) to New Delhi (DEL) on a Boeing 777-200 to meet the strong local demand.

With its Qatar Airways partnership and previously announced Seattle (SEA) to Bengaluru, India (BLR), route, American will offer customers more ways to fly between the United States and India than any other airline partnership.

Flights to New Delhi will conveniently connect customers to India’s capital territory three times per week, and then daily during the holiday peak from November 17th to January 3rd.

ADVERTISEMENT

American intends to introduce new service from Boston (BOS) to Cincinnati (CVG), St. Louis (STL) and Toronto (YYZ) as part of its effort within the north-east alliance to provide additional options for customers in the region.

The airline will also operate all flights to Los Angeles (LAX) on its signature Airbus A321T aircraft beginning November 2nd.

Under the alliance, American and JetBlue will serve 46 of the top 50 markets from Boston, making it easier to get to the places that matter the most as customers begin to embrace travel again.

The alliance will also enable new service from New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA).

American and JetBlue launched their first codeshare flights in February, and the list continues to grow with 39 more flights available for purchase.

JetBlue will place its code on 24 more American flights while American will place its code on 15 JetBlue flights.

“With the north-east alliance, we are finally able to give our customers in New York and Boston what they’ve been asking for years — more JetBlue service and more JetBlue low fares,” said Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning for JetBlue.