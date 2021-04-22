APT to offer river cruise charter in Croatia next year

APT is offering the perfect solution for anyone worried about Covid-safe cruising later this year, by giving guests the opportunity to charter an entire cruise ship in Croatia for their support bubble in 2022.

The luxury river cruise specialist’s new ship, the MV Lady Eleganza, which sails Croatia’s stunning Adriatic Coast, offers 18 cabins and capacity for up to 34 guests, and can be block booked by holidaymakers for as little as £74,630.

This equated to a lead in price of just £2,195 per person for a luxurious private charter experience with family and friends.

The exclusive cruise includes eight days of sailing around the Adriatic coastline, docking in some of Croatia’s most authentic and scenic ports which are inaccessible by larger vessels.

Also on offer is a spacious swimming deck so that guests can jump straight into crystal-clear waters, onboard dining, drinks, excursions and a dedicated, attentive captain and crew to take care of all comfort and security, plus an expert APT cruise director to make the trip totally unforgettable.

ADVERTISEMENT

By booking a private cruise for their inner circle, guests will have total privacy and seclusion, and the ideal get away for a post-lockdown reunion with loved ones, away from the crowds.

With an itinerary that takes guests from Zagreb to Dubrovnik, guests will enjoy myriad included highlights such as anchoring and taking a swim off the idyllic island of Krkü; experiencing the natural beauty of Krka National Park and its dramatic waterfalls; taking time to explore Rab, Šibenik, Split and Korčulaü; exploring the remote and largely untouched island of Visü; and taking guided tour of Dubrovnik, the Pearl of the Adriatic.

The personal bubble Croatian adventure can be further customised with a choice of private four day pre- or post-cruise extensions, by chauffeur-driven car.