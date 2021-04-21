Sandals unveils plans for three new Jamaica resorts

Signalling the brand’s ongoing confidence in the destination, Sandals Resorts International (SRI) will add three new hotels to its Jamaica roster.

According to SRI executive chairman, Adam Stewart, Sandals Resorts will transform two all-inclusive resorts in Jamaica acquired last year - the former Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort & Spa in Ocho Rios and Jewel Runaway Bay Beach Resort & Waterpark.

The brand also has big plans for a prime parcel of beachfront land adjacent to the Ocho Rios resort.

These plans will return one of Jamaica’s most storied resorts, the Dunn’s River property in Ocho Rios, back to the Sandals family as Sandals Dunn’s River, the same moniker as when it was originally added to the portfolio in 1990.

“Sandals Dunn’s River holds special meaning to our family because its history is the story of Jamaica’s evolution as a travel powerhouse.

“My father grew up on the beach in Ocho Rios and this hotel, the first of its kind when it was built in the 1950s, captured the era’s glamour and sparked his imagination.

“When it became available, we jumped at the chance to bring the hotel back into the Sandals fold,” said Stewart.

Stewart said the new Sandals Dunn’s River will receive a top-to-bottom renovation with the adjacent ocean-front land transformed into an additional brand-new resort: Sandals Royal Dunn’s River, a modern luxurious escape featuring approx. 250 lavish rooms and suites.

The sister hotels will operate very much like the concept SRI developed between Sandals Barbados and Sandals Royal Barbados, offering generous exchange privileges between the two all-inclusive resorts in Barbados, giving guests tremendous and convenient dining and amenity options.

The Runaway Bay resort, a renowned Jamaican property hotel located midway between Ocho Rios and Montego Bay, will also undergo extensive redevelopment to become Beaches Runaway Bay Resort, the third family-friendly Beaches Resort in Jamaica.

At its completion, the hotel will feature an estimated 400 expansive one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom suites, designed with extended families in mind.

Guests of Beaches Runaway Bay also have access to Runaway Bay Golf Club and its par-72, 18-hole championship golf course.

“Jamaica will always play a critical part in our plans to grow and innovate Caribbean hospitality.

“There is tremendous opportunity here and a ripe moment, as leisure travellers are choosing to return to the places and brands that they know and trust,” concluded Stewart.

More Information

Sandals is considered the World’s Leading All-Inclusive Company by voters at the World Travel Awards.