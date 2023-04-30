American Airlines AAdvantage Program Wins Best Elite Program for the 11th straight year

For the 11th consecutive year, the American Airlines AAdvantage® program was recognized as the Best Elite Program in the Americas during the 2023 Freddie Awards, held last evening at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center near Washington D.C.

“The Freddie Awards are one of the most prestigious awards in travel loyalty. To be recognized as the best of the best by our loyal AAdvantage members 11 times is special to us,” said Scott Chandler, American’s Vice President of Revenue Management and Loyalty. “Our team is dedicated to designing a program to help members achieve their travel goals and earn more rewards before and between status tiers. This vote of confidence from our members confirms we’re on the right path, and it will inspire us as we continue to advance the program.”

Since 1988, the Freddie Awards have recognized achievements in the travel loyalty industry in the Americas, Europe and Africa, the Middle East and Asia/Oceania. The awards, which honor both airline and hotel loyalty programs, are based entirely on votes from travelers around the world. Ballots are available in more than ten languages and this year more than 9 million votes were cast worldwide.

The AAdvantage program is free to join and gives members access to some of the best that American offers. Members can enjoy benefits like the ability to manage trips and credits with ease, earn miles towards reward travel and access to exclusive promotions.