FLYING KANGAROO TAKES OFF BETWEEN MELBOURNE AND EXMOUTH

Qantas has launched flights between Melbourne and Exmouth for the first time , with the new direct seasonal route cutting travel time by three hours for Victorians who previously connected through Perth.

From now until October the national carrier will operate two return services each week between Melbourne and Exmouth with its Boeing 737 aircraft, making more than 18,000 seats available across the peak tourism season.

Taking off on a Sunday and Thursday, the five-hour direct flight will make it convenient for leisure travellers from the eastern seaboard to explore one of the most beautiful and remote parts of Australia, including the world-famous Ningaloo Reef.

Qantas Domestic and International CEO Andrew David said the service is expected to bring an influx of Victorians to Exmouth and create opportunities for business growth across the Coral Coast region.

“When we announced this new service we knew it would be a popular destination for Victorians wanting to enjoy a few days of leisure. The lure of Exmouth’s warm weather, coral reefs and the opportunity to swim with whale sharks has driven strong demand, particularly over the upcoming Winter months.

“We’re proud to add this route to our map thanks to the support of the Western Australia Government and Tourism Western Australia.”

Western Australia Deputy Premier and Tourism Minister Roger Cook said he was excited to see more visitors experience the beautiful Coral Coast.

“Ningaloo Reef offers one of the most amazing marine adventures in the world – visitors can Walk On A Dream straight off the beach, and snorkel over superb coral gardens teeming with colourful fish.

“Exmouth is also home to the iconic whale shark, the friendly giant of the WA seas, as well as majestic humpback whales and manta rays, which are all accessible for visitors to interact with throughout the peak season.

“This new direct flight will make it even easier for interstate and international visitors to get to Exmouth and experience everything this beautiful region has to offer, and we are delighted to work with our valued aviation partner Qantas, to support this new service and drive strong tourism outcomes for the state.”

Exmouth is the latest destination to join Qantas’ extensive domestic network, with the national carrier operating flights to 65 destinations across Australia. Coral Coast residents will benefit from stronger domestic and international travel connections across the Qantas network.

Qantas, with the support of the Western Australian Government, has a limited number of $399 one-way special fares currently on sale. Usual lead in fares on the route start from $531 one-way.

Passengers on the inaugural flight between Melbourne and Exmouth will receive a limited-edition amenity kit designed in collaboration with Qantas and Tourism Western Australia featuring artwork by Western Australian Wongi Artist, Kevin Wilson.