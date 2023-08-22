Ambong-Ambong, Langkawi, Malaysia, Presents a Series of Yoga & Wellness Retreats in September 2023

Ambong-Ambong, a boutique eco and wellness retreat located in Langkawi, Malaysia, is pleased to present a series of transformative and rejuvenating Yoga & Wellness Retreats in September 2023. In a majestic rainforest setting, surrounded by the sounds of nature, the retreats will focus on holistic wellbeing, relaxation, and self-care.

Ambong-Ambong is delighted to welcome the renowned Australian yoga instructor, Sally Dollas, who will oversee the day-long Saturday retreats, as well as offering complimentary daily yoga classes for resort guests during September. With over 24 years of experience teaching yoga, Sally is a true expert in the field, and her teaching style leaves her students feeling rejuvenated and refreshed.

Attendees can join Sally for a series of empowering activities designed to foster self-discovery and renewal – suitable for both seasoned yogis and beginners looking to take a transformative journey towards inner peace and wellness.

Taking place on four Saturdays in September 2023, the day retreats include invigorating yoga sessions, complimented by learning the art of mindfulness practices to promote inner balance and harmony – including a yoga nidra class (learning the art of a powerful relaxation technique that can be as restorative as sleep whilst remaining fully conscious), and a delicious light lunch using nutritious ingredients locally sourced from the resort’s very own organic farm. This is followed by the opportunity to help clean the local beach, as part of the resort’s sustainability efforts, and a refreshing dip to end the days’ activities – creating a fulfilling, enriching and rewarding experience. The yoga sessions take place in a serene environment, surrounded by lush greenery and the sounds of nature, the ideal atmosphere for relaxation and meditation.

Ambong-Ambong, located on the tranquil island of Langkawi, is a paradise for those seeking mindful relaxation and wellness activities, and the ideal backdrop to compliment the wellness retreats. The retreats give guests the opportunity to combine a day of restorative yoga, mindfulness activities and nutritious culinary delights, with a longer stay at Ambong-Ambong, to fully rest and recharge away from the demands of the modern world and enjoy the resort’s unrivalled holistic and wellness offering through its yoga, spa and dining.

The retreats take place on four Saturdays in September 2023 (9th, 16th, 23rd and 30th). Price is MYR 500 (approximately GBP £87) per person per day. Guests staying between 4th – 30th September 2023 can enjoy complimentary yoga classes daily.

Alternatively, Ambong-Ambong is pleased to offer the following packages:

Ambong-Ambong is offering a 7-night stay in a Pool Villa from MYR 18,600 per couple (approximately £3,177) based on 2 adults sharing a room, on a half board basis. Price includes private return airport transfers, one Wellness/Yoga Retreat, a 60-minute couples massage and a 15% discount on a second spa treatment. Package valid for September 2023.

Ambong-Ambong is offering a 7-night stay in a One Bedroom Studio from MYR 8,600 per couple (approximately £1,469) based on 2 adults sharing a room, on a half board basis. Price includes private return airport transfers, one Wellness/Yoga Retreat, a 60-minute couples massage and a 15% discount on a second spa treatment. Package valid for September 2023.

To make a reservation please email: [email protected]

For more information visit www.ambong-ambong.com