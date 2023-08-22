Culinary Delights in the Cayman Islands

We travel with our tastebuds and one of the most exciting parts of a holiday is the diverse culture and culinary options available. Experiencing traditions, mingling with locals and soaking up the atmosphere is a vital part of making the most of time in the Caribbean.

The culinary experiences in the Cayman Islands combine exceptional dining with the very best local produce. Frequently hailed as the ‘Culinary Capital of the Caribbean’, the Cayman Islands of Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman have a varied gastronomic scene – home to over 200 restaurants, an extraordinary variety of chef talent and extensive farm- and ocean-to-table movements championing the use of fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

Farm-to-Table Experiences

The Brasserie offers a farm-to-table experience combining local produce with a stunning setting. Enjoy garden-fresh fare; fresh catch of the day; the famous Brasserie grilled cheese, as well as ice creams flavoured with local fruits. With events held throughout the year, including guest chef appearances and wine-tasting events, The Brasserie is one to add to a culinary-focused Cayman itinerary.

Le Soleil d’Or is a boutique Caribbean Farm Inn that sits by the ocean on the island of Cayman Brac. Their restaurant offers a fine dining experience serving a garden-inspired menu that celebrates seasonal ingredients, Le Soleil d’Or offers garden and farm tours across its 20 acres to discover the incredible range of produce grown, including the Miracle Berry (which makes sour taste sweet), the custard apple grapefruit and many types of lime, aubergine, herbs and spices.

Cayman Cabana supports local farmers, artisanal producers and fishermen across the Cayman Islands, celebrating ingredients in its menu that are freshly sourced and caught from the waters that surround them. To shine a spotlight on these locally sourced ingredients, they hold a weekly family-style Farm to Table Dinner each Thursday evening. Showcasing the very best of Cayman’s locally grown food, guests gather under the stars and oceanside in the heart of the historic George Town waterfront.

Health & Wellness Dining

VIVO, whose name originates from the Latin vīvō - to mean ‘alive’ or ‘to live’ - perfectly encapsulates the restaurant’s mission to serve ‘food for your soul’ prepared with passion and energy. VIVO is the healthy food choice of Cayman Islands and caters with a plentiful vegetarian and vegan menu, as well as gluten and dairy-free options using local organic produce.

Islands Naturals started as a shop retailing natural and chemical-free health and nutritional products on Grand Cayman. Ten years ago, a cafe opened alongside the store which, today, offers fresh and clean dishes aimed at ‘cleansing mind, body and soul’. Created from a passion for natural ingredients, Islands Naturals incorporates health and wellness into its delicious food options.

Moonlit Fine Dining

Foodies will love learning more about locally grown ingredients and how the culinary experts from Chellamella transform them into delicious dishes during an atmospheric moonlit dinner at the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park on Grand Cayman. Every month, gourmets can enjoy a six-course meal which champions local produce in unique, innovative ways, as well as the rare opportunity to enjoy a late-night stroll through the park under the silver light of the Full Moon. Curated by 2017’s UK ‘Young Chef of the Year’, Jack Barwick; Italian chef, Gaia Tomasin, and Caymanian, Ryan Reed, Chellamella offers a true taste of the Cayman Islands.

