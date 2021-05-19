Ambassador Cruise Line to sail from the UK next year

Plans have been unveiled for a new British cruise line, with sales commencing in June and inaugural trips set to depart next year.

Ambassador Cruise Line will offer a “premium-value, authentic cruise experience,” a statement said, sailing for the British market from its home port of London Tilbury.

It will offer no-fly itineraries that are adult-focused and primarily aimed at the 50-plus market.

Ambassador’s first refreshed ship, Ambience, is designed to carry approximately 1,400 guests.

There are 798 cabins, a choice of five restaurants offering a selection of locally inspired dishes, including speciality dining options, as well as two cafes, nine lounges, a swimming pool, spa, day and evening entertainment.

The maiden season for Ambience commences on April 6th, with an inaugural short break cruise to Hamburg, before embarking on a mixed itinerary programme with sailings to the Norwegian Fjords and the British Isles planned throughout spring.

The first full year programme (operating until May 2023) will consist of 33 sailings visiting a total of 88 different ports, featuring the Baltics and St Petersburg, Greenland, the Arctic and Iceland.

For the winter months, a range of expedition style voyages will sail to the Canaries, Cuba, the Caribbean, Cape Verde and Scandinavia.

Through funds managed by Njord Partners, London the company is fully equity-financed, with no financial debt.

The chair of the board of directors is Gordon Wilson who has over 30 years’ experience in the global travel industry -including as the chief executive of Travelport until July 2019.

Ambassador has an extremely experienced management team, including several members who were previously with Cruise & Maritime Voyages (CMV), led by chief executive, Christian Verhounig.

Lotus

Ahead of the launch, Ambassador Cruise Line has appointed Lotus UK as its strategic PR and social media partner.

Part of W Communications, the company is responsible for launching the brand-new British cruise line to UK and Irish media.

Commenting on the appointment, Ambassador chief executive, Christian Verhounig, said: “During the competitive pitch process, we were looking for an integrated communications agency with a passion for the cruise sector, demonstrable capabilities and an experienced team that could act as an extension of ours.

“These are exciting times, and we look forward to working with Lotus to realise Ambassador Cruise Line’s ambitions.”