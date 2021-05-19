Atlantis, the Palm launches new resources for trade partners

Atlantis, Dubai is supporting trade partners more than ever before, with the destination resorts’ first dedicated online resource page.

Created exclusively for travel trade partners, the platform provides an extensive offering of toolkits, brochures and helpful information, all available to download within an easy-to-use micro site that sits within the main Atlantis website.

The Atlantis, Dubai online resource page now makes it easier than ever for travel trade to stay up to speed on the resort’s latest news and developments, as well as offering a vast range of maps, facts, brochures, and fact sheets at the click of a button.

This will be a transformative year for Dubai’s leading destination resort.

While maintaining focus on customer needs and demands, Atlantis, Dubai will continue to evolve, ensuring that every guest experience is unique, no matter if it is a repeat visit or a first to Atlantis.

The Atlantis, Dubai online resource page will keep trade partners up to speed on this journey, including updates on the launch of Atlantis, the Palm’s sister property Atlantis, the Royal, in quarter four.

In addition, the microsite will provide everything from printable brochures and fact sheets to interactive maps of Atlantis Aquaventure, as it continues its evolution to become one of the largest waterparks in the world and Dubai’s first water-based theme park by the end of the year.

Kyp Charalambous, vice president, sales, Atlantis Dubai commented: “The support and business from our trade partners is extremely important to us, so we wanted to create a platform that was both easy to use and, more importantly, useful.

“The documents are accompanied by helpful facts and tips along the way, all designed to make guest education that much easier”.

The Atlantis, Dubai online resource page is also regularly updated with the resort’s ongoing health and safety measures, as well as the extensive programme in place that keeps guest’s safety at the forefront.