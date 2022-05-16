Ambassador Cruise Line offers reduced cabin fares

Ambassador Cruise Line has announced a selection of new reduced cabin guarantee fares for sailings on board their first ship, Ambience.

Ambassador is the first British cruise line to launch in the UK in over a decade. Sailing from London Tilbury, the no-fly itineraries provide a premium-value, authentic cruise experience predominantly aimed at the 50-plus traveller.

Guests can save up to £2,000 on existing fares, on itineraries including exploring the British Isles, Iceland, Greenland, the Nordics and Canada. There are also substantial savings to be made on Autumn and Winter sun sailings to the Mediterranean, Canaries and Morocco.

· 14 nights from £749pp

· 21 nights from £1,199

Fares include:

· Sumptuous full board cuisine

· Captain’s Welcome & Farewell cocktail party

· Captain’s Gala Dinner & Baked Alaska Parade

· A wide range of entertainment

· Use of gym, swimming pool, hot tubs & spa

· Porterage of luggage

Land of Ice and Fire

Shrouded in mystery, Iceland is one of the world’s most isolated countries – and also one of its most intriguing. Its largely uninhabited landscape is a fascinating patchwork quilt of lush valleys, vast ice caps, breathtaking active volcanoes, lively geysers, bubbling mud pools and hot springs, whilst its capital Reykjavik is both charmingly quaint and remarkably cosmopolitan.

Round Britain & Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration

To celebrate Her Majesty’s seventieth year as our monarch, Ambassador will take you to the farthest-flung corners of her kingdom. From sun-drenched Scilly to the chilly beauty of Orkney, from the capital of St. Peter Port where Britain meets France, to the pretty pastel houses of Tobermory in Mull, this cruise will bring the British islands to life. In addition, there will be a wealth of celebrations on board, from royal historians, fascinating lectures and a special Jubilee dinner.

Hidden Nordic Treasures

Savour the contrast of the cosmopolitan Scandinavian nations, bringing you everything this diverse sea has to offer. Although Ambassador operates essentially for adults, this cruise will be a multi-generational cruise, with infants over 6 months and children welcome.