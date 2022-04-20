Ambassador Cruise Line names first ship

Ambassador Cruise Line has officially named their first ship, Ambience, with godmother Sally Gunnell OBE.

The former British athlete and Olympian named the first ship in Ambassador’s fleet at a special ceremony at London Tilbury on Tuesday 19th April 2022.

Ambassador is the first British cruise line to launch in over a decade. Sailing from London Tilbury, the no-fly itineraries provide a premium-value, authentic cruise experience predominantly aimed at the 50-plus traveller.

Over 500 guests, partners and suppliers were onboard to witness the naming and blessing of the ship, indulge in a celebratory nine-course meal including Ambassador’s signature “Baked Alaska” parade, and dance the night away at various entertainment venues across the ship.

CEO, Christian Verhounig said, “Nearly 25 years ago on this day, I joined my first cruise ship as a bar waiter. While I instantly fell in love with the cruise industry, I could never have imagined that one day I would be the CEO of a brand-new cruise line and witness the naming its first ship.

Launching a cruise line during the pandemic shows our belief in and commitment to the cruise and travel industry. Sustainability is also important to us. We have invested significant amounts into upgrading Ambience, including making the ship IMO Tier III compliant, making it possible for Ambience to sail in the most environmentally protected areas around the world”.

Godmother Sally Gunnell said, “It is an absolute pleasure to be godmother for Ambassador Cruise Line’s first ship, Ambience. Ambassador celebrates its first anniversary this month and since its launch in 2021, has firmly established itself in the cruise industry. Ambassador has a collection of brand values that I too strongly believe in, from community and wellbeing to being sustainable and ethical. This commitment demonstrates that Ambassador is a responsible cruise line and one that I’m extremely honoured to be working with.”

Ambience’s first season includes 31 sailings calling at over 90 different ports. Itineraries include its four-night maiden voyage to Hamburg, setting sail at 5pm today. Wednesday 20th April. Subsequent itineraries include exploring the British Isles, the Norwegian Fjords, The Nordics, Greenland, the Arctic, and Iceland, plus several short break cruises. For the winter months, a range of exploration style voyages will sail to the Canaries, Cuba, the Caribbean, Cape Verde, and Scandinavia.

Ambience has an average guest capacity of 1,400 and with careful configuration offers a feeling of spaciousness whilst retaining a sense of intimacy.