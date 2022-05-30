Ambassador Cruise Line announces £1 child fares

Ambassador Cruise Line, the first British cruise line to launch in a decade, is delighted to offer kids sailings for as low as £1 this summer with a special promotion for their Hidden Nordic Treasures Multi-Generational Cruise.

Departing on 23 July 2022, Ambience will sail on a stunning Nordic voyage for 14 nights. Departing from London Tilbury, the whole family will be able to soak up the style and scenic beauty of incredible Scandinavian capitals such as Helsinki, Stockholm and Copenhagen.

Children will also be able to enjoy the exhilarating world of the circus onboard too! As one of Ambassador’s many themed cruises this season, Ambience will host specialist performers from La Soiree, Blackpool Tower Circus, Hollywood`s Magic Castle and former Cirque Du Soleil aerialist, Renato Pires and more. Guests will also have the chance to get involved and develop their own circus skills with juggling, diablo, balancing, and illusion workshops running too.