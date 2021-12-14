Amazon moves into PCR market for travel

Amazon has confirmed it will start selling Covid-19 PCR test kits to travellers.

The government-approved tests, which will be valid for the day-two, day-eight and test-to-release arrivals programmes, cost £34.99.

They will also be offered in discounted bundles.

The retail giant said tests would be processed at the Amazon lab in Salford, which the retailer set up last year to process tests for employees.

Earlier this month Amazon started selling testing kits in the UK too, although they were not suitable for travellers.

Neena Bhati, Which? head of campaigns, said: “Which? research has repeatedly exposed providers making misleading claims, charging rip-off prices and in some cases not even returning test results to customers, so Amazon’s entry into the market could offer some benefits to travellers such as access to quicker deliveries, which will be crucial over the Christmas holidays.

“For months Which? has been asking the government to take steps to properly regulate the market and implement the Competition & Markets Authority’s recommendations, including ensuring that safe, reliable and affordable tests are available for all travellers so that they can have confidence they are booking with a provider they can rely on.”