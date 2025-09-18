AmaWaterways offer two complimentary nights in Europe

Prefer not to fly on Christmas Eve or December 25th?

This year, AmaWaterways are gifting their guests up to two extra nights in Europe, when they book select New Year’s Cruises.

Make a booking for any of the included cruises and enjoy a complimentary pre-cruise stay at a beautiful 4- or 5-star hotel with breakfast and an included transfer to your ship the following day. Then, depending on the departure date, either stay on the ship one extra night to celebrate New Year’s Eve, or sleep in on January 1stand be treated to an additional evening on board. For either post-cruise option, all meals will be included, as well as an airport transfer if your flight has been reserved through AmaWaterways.

A choice of five cruises departing on 24 or 25 December are included in the promotion with itineraries on the Danube, Rhine, Rhone plus Dutch and Belgian Waterways.

The offer is valid on new bookings made before 30 September 2025 – and is combinable with current savings of up to £1,900 per couple on select departures.

The seven-night Best of Holland and Belgium cruise now costs from £3,164pp for the 25 December 2025 departure including flights from London or Manchester and overseas transfers, as well as a night at the Pestana Amsterdam Riverside Hotel pre-cruise and an additional night onboard AmaLucia post-cruise. The price also includes current savings of £475pp.

During their cruise guests will enjoy traditions such as tree trimming, cookie decorating and carolling while back on shore they can sample regional treats and explore decorated town squares. A New Year’s Eve gala with live entertainment, dancing and champagne countdown is included, as well as the opportunity to participate in local celebrations onshore on select sailings.

To reserve an AmaWaterways river cruise, contact your preferred Travel Agent, call 0800 520 2250 or visit AmaWaterways.co.uk.