Sportsbreaks.com expands partnership with Manchester United

Sportsbreaks.com are excited to announce an expanded partnership with Manchester United focusing on the North American market.

As part of the expanded relationship, Sportsbreaks.com will market official ticket and hotel packages to Manchester United fans residing in United States and Canada, providing millions of fans with the opportunity to travel to Old Trafford for a match.

The partnership involves Sportsbreaks.com’s affiliate company inspiresport, the UK’s number one development tour operator, who will provide opportunities for youth clubs, high schools and college soccer teams to travel to Manchester to train at club facilities exclusively via the Generation adidas International brand, where they will receive world-class coaching from Manchester United Soccer Schools coaching staff.

Collette Roche, Chief Operating Officer at Manchester United, said: “We are delighted to expand our partnership with Sportsbreaks.com and offer our fans in the United States and Canada the chance to take in the full Manchester United experience.”

We are confident that with Sportsbreaks.com and inspiresport we can create more unforgettable moments for our passionate fans and deliver unique experiences for the next generation who will benefit from our world-class facilities and coaching network.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sportsbreaks.com specialise in experiences specifically tailored for sporting fans. Their expert team has years of experience in the industry, taking fans all over the world to enjoy the best experiences the game can offer. An official partner of Manchester United since the start of the 2021/22 season, Sportsbreaks.com’s packages, comprising an official ticket and handpicked hotel accommodation, have allowed thousands of supporters to visit Old Trafford.

Sportsbreaks.com Managing Director Rob Slawson added: “In our first season in partnership with Manchester United, we were privileged to have brought thousands of fans from around the world to Old Trafford to enjoy a match break.

“As the partnership continues to go from strength to strength, it gives us great pleasure to expand our relationship to the North American market and provide opportunities for fans in the United States and Canada to have the same unforgettable experience.

“We know there will be millions of North American fans who will be excited by this opportunity, so we look forward to seeing many US and Canadian groups at Old Trafford throughout the season.”

inspiresport offer tailored sports development tours to the UK and Europe, offering professional coaching at many of the world’s top professional clubs and federations.

The organisation strengthened its presence within the US and Canadian markets this year with the acquisition of Generation adidas International, providing a dedicated and experienced team on the ground in North America.

inspiresport Managing Director Steve Butchart added:

“We’re delighted to partner with Manchester United to facilitate group travel from the US and Canada. This is an exciting new agreement for us and we’re looking forward to receiving our first group over the summer.

“Manchester United has a very proud history in producing and nurturing exceptional talent in its youth set up, demonstrated by at least one academy graduate featuring in every first team squad since 1937, a truly remarkable achievement. For our teams to train with Manchester United Soccer Schools, at the same facilities as multiple club legends, is something we’re proud to offer players looking for an authentic soccer experience.”