WTM London to reveal worldwide trends in annual WTM Global Report

World Travel Market London 2023, the world’s most influential travel & tourism event, will reveal the latest trends shaping the industry when it releases its Global Report on the first day of the show on Monday 6th November.

The exclusive WTM Global Travel Report, compiled in association with renowned researchers at Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics company, shows how leisure travellers’ needs and desires are changing – and shines a spotlight on emerging and growing destinations for 2024 and beyond.

Media will have exclusive access to the report and find out about the key developments highlighted at the WTM press conference and media breakfast at the International Media Centre (N1-500), from 10.00-11.00 on Monday 6th November.

There will also be a session later that day, called ‘WTM Presents…A Global Travel Report’ which will reveal the full report in detail, followed by a panel discussion WTM Global Travel Report: The Industry Impact in association with Oxford Economics on the Elevate Stage, from 14:15-15:30.

Attendees will gain valuable insights into the shifting landscape of travel and learn about consumer demands, helping them shape their business and plan for the future.

During the panel discussion, industry figureheads from across the sector will share their thoughts about how the trends will affect their plans for marketing, sales, innovation and investment in the coming months and years.

Juliette Losardo, WTM London Exhibition Director, said:

“We’re thrilled to launch the first ever - WTM Global Travel Report – it demonstrates our commitment to ensuring the travel community have the freshest insight into trends shaping the sector and will support discussions, meetings and planning taking place during the three days at WTM.’’

“We partnered with Oxford Economics, a leader in tourism data and economics and the report presents findings from international research, using an expansive databank covering nearly 185 countries worldwide as destinations and as origin markets and all major bilateral tourism flows in terms of visits, nights and spend, as well as unique industry insights, the report gives a comprehensive outlook on tourism.”

“The worldwide outlook and vast, informative findings will give delegates invaluable insights to ensure they stay ahead in the travel sector.”

The report will detail how the market has fared in 2023 and forecasts how domestic and international leisure travel will develop in 2024.



It considers the impact of challenges such as inflation and the cost-of-living squeeze – and compares the varying fortunes of different regions and markets.

The WTM Global Travel Report will delve into the drivers of demand in this post-pandemic era, examining how and why travellers are prioritising their holidays above other types of expenditure, and considering the outlook for different demographics.

The authors have also studied issues affecting the travel trade, which has had to deal with crises such as wildfires, strikes and staff shortages while the sector has rebounded.

Losardo, concluded:

“We’ve heard many a positive story over the past few months, from exhibitors and partners, regarding the success of 2023 trading, despite many headwinds. This report will back up the hearsay, with up-to-date data and expert commentary.

“As we look to 2024, this report is there to help delegates build their strategies for the year ahead and beyond, armed with a deeper understanding of the forces shaping the future of our sector.”