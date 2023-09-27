Amadeus partners with Microsoft and Accenture for new AI-driven travel tools

As part of its ongoing partnerships strategy, Amadeus has announced it is working with Microsoft and Accenture to develop new AI-powered integrations between its travel and expense platform Cytric Easy and Microsoft 365.

Accenture, together with Avanade, is working with Amadeus to develop and pilot the travel assistant.

Integrated with Amadeus’ Cytric Easy platform, the assistant will align travellers’ preferences with employers’ policies for a more efficient and cost-effective experience.

The generative AI-powered interactive assistant will leverage Microsoft technologies, including GPT models from Azure Open AI Service, Microsoft 365 and Teams, to assist corporate travellers with elements of their journey (from planning, booking and pre-departure, through to the trip and post-trip).

In a conversational style, the chatbot will ask for clarifications and make suggestions to propose the most appropriate travel or travel itinerary options.

Rudy Daniello, executive vice president, Amadeus Cytric Solutions, said: “The new Generative AI-powered chatbot will offer an enhanced way to book business travel, moving from a standard sequential display with predetermined filters to a dynamic, interactive conversational interface powered by ChatGPT.

“When fully realised, business travellers will be able to book trips with even greater ease, saving time.”

In addition, Amadeus is working with Microsoft on a new plugin for Microsoft 365 Copilot, which brings the power of next-generation AI to Microsoft’s workplace productivity tool.

Currently in development, the Cytric Easy plugin for Microsoft 365 Copilot aims to make it easy for colleagues to quickly match and book travel itineraries in a single, sophisticated workflow within Microsoft 365 using natural language prompts.

This integration aims to further streamline the travel journey to deliver an intelligent, and contextually aware end-user experience.

Feliz Montpellier, general manager, global partners, Microsoft said: “We are at an extraordinary moment in the technology landscape, where AI is reshaping industries like travel and transforming how we work.

“Through expanded integrations between Microsoft and Amadeus, we will create more value for corporations and much more personalized and productive experiences for travellers.”

The collaboration is part of a wider vision to transform business travel, as well as ensuring that the generative AI solutions can be responsibly built and scaled globally.

The three technology leaders are combining to create hyper-personalized and hyper-contextualized journeys, designed to drive maximum value from each trip, within Microsoft 365 and Teams.