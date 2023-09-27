Accor & Fenix Companies announce partnership bringingSwissôtel Antalya Kalkan to Türkiye’s bays

Accor, the region’s largest hospitality group, is partnering with Fenix Companies Group to further strengthen its footprint across Türkiye.

Set to open in 2025, Swissôtel Antalya Kalkan will bring the iconic Swissôtel Hotels & Resorts brand to stunning bays of Türkiye. Nestled in a prime location on the bay of Kalkan, Swissôtel Antalya Kalkan will offer relaxing panoramic views as well as a private beach stretch, harmonizing perfectly with beautifully landscaped hotel grounds that capture the essence of tranquillity and an elevated sense of comfort.

On the signing, Eyup Mavi, Group Chairman of Fenix Companies Group, stated, “Our collaboration with Accor marks a milestone in our company’s growth. We are proud to be working together to bring Swissôtel Antalya Kalkan to Türkiye to be able to showcase the natural beauty and hospitality that our country has to offer. This partnership represents an exciting venture that capitalizes on Fenix’s expertise and Accor’s global reputation to elevate the hospitality landscape in the Mediterranean region.”

“We are delighted to partner with Fenix Companies Group to bring Swissôtel Antalya Kalkan to life. With its awe-inducing location on the breath-taking bays of Kalkan and the exceptional facilities it will offer, we are confident that this resort will become a premier destination for travellers seeking enriching experiences that deliver the good life.” said Paul Stevens, Chief Operating Officer Premium, Midscale & Economy Division, Middle East, Africa & Türkiye at Accor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The total area of the project is an expansive 39,615 sqm, making Swissôtel Antalya Kalkan a truly remarkable property for the Swissôtel brand. Swissôtel Antalya Kalkan will feature 245 elegant and spacious rooms, two exquisite restaurants; offering fine dining experiences, a Café Swiss, two bars, a private beach, a swimming pool, and a 900-sqm fitness and spa facility.

The property will depart from traditional structures, focusing on offering intuitive design, incorporating elements of local customs, impeccable craftsmanship and a strong commitment to sustainability. Swissôtel Antalya Kalkan will feature unique and innovative spaces, while taking a holistic approach to the overall lodging experience. Incorporating interior and exterior landscaping and the presence of natural vegetation on-site, works to enhance guests’ feelings of comfort, vitality and relaxation in a spectacular natural environment.

For those seeking relaxation and wellness, Swissôtel Antalya Kalkan will offer an expansive 900 sqm fitness and spa facility equipped with state-of-the-art amenities, including a fitness center, beauty salon, yoga studio, sauna, steam room, Turkish bath and massage rooms, where guests will be able to indulge in rejuvenating experiences that cater to their well-being.

One of the key highlights of Swissôtel Antalya Kalkan will be its private beach and outdoor swimming pool. Nestled amidst the breath-taking bays of Kalkan, guests can soak up the sun, take a dip in the crystal-clear waters, and enjoy a range of water activities for a truly unforgettable experience.

As a renowned Swiss brand, Swissôtel Hotels & Resorts is globally recognized for its contemporary hotels that embody the vibrant energy of the Alps, while upholding the rich tradition of Swiss hospitality. Swissôtel Hotels & Resorts operates 34 properties in 20 countries, with 33 in the pipeline. Swissôtel is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries, with 1262 hotels in the pipeline.