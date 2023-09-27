Middle East hospitality leaders honoured at FHS Awards

Two of the Middle East and Africa’s most respected, influential leaders in the hospitality sector were honoured at the Future Hospitality Summit Awards today (Wednesday) in the presence of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

The winners were selected by the FHS Advisory Board and key industry peers.

Jonathan Worsley, Chairman of The Bench, organiser of FHS, said: “It is an absolute privilege to honour these two outstanding leaders at the 2023 FHS Awards. The achievements and contributions by Amine and Guido have been – and will continue to be – fundamental to the success of the Middle East’s world-leading, ever-evolving hospitality industry. My congratulations to both gentlemen, who are not only exemplary in their work, but continue to set new standards in leading our beloved hospitality sector to achieve even bigger and better things.”

Commenting on his FHS Leadership Award, Dr Amine E. Moukarzel Ph.D, said: “Having lived in the UAE for 43 years, it is my second home, and I am immensely proud to have not only witnessed, but also contributed to the evolution of the hospitality industry and the momentum of building infrastructure throughout the Emirates. We take great pride in our association and our success in nurturing regional talent who have gone on to become global leaders in hospitality. With self-motivation, passion and integrity I have proudly built up the Louvre Hotels Group portfolio in the Middle East and North Africa, developing, franchising and managing our network which is second to none. My sincere thanks to our brilliant team, and of our owners and investors, the Louvre Hotels Group for their continued support and belief in our vision.”

Fellow FHS Leadership Award winner, Guido de Wilde, said: “I am truly humbled and honored to receive this prestigious award and am very grateful for this recognition. My thanks go to everyone involved in shaping my career. I have had the fortune to work for great leaders, to work with superb colleagues and hospitality partners whilst enjoying numerous opportunities for both professional and personal development. I sincerely appreciate all the support and guidance I received during my entire career and thank the leaders who believed in me and who gave me the chance to fail, to succeed and to grow. I had the pleasure of working in this region for over 20 years and experience the phenomenal growth of the hospitality industry. Working in this highly competitive, dynamic and game-changing market has been and still is a real privilege. Finally, I would like to thank my wife, Johanna whose love and support was and still is at the heart of all I do!”

With a career spanning almost four decades, Dr Amine E. Moukarzel Ph.D is a renowned trailblazer in the region. As the founder/owner of Flamingo Hospitality Management and Consulting DMCC and a partner with Louvre Hotels Group for the MENA region, he has increased the portfolio to reach the No. 1 single brand in the region complemented by Louvre Hotels Group being the 2nd largest hospitality group in Europe and the 2nd largest worldwide. As the President of Golden Tulip MENA/Louvre Hotels Group, he oversees the operation and franchising of over 60 hotels in the MENA region, Georgia and Pakistan. He is the author of the book “Bites and Pieces” and of several articles and reports on tourism, hospitality management, franchising and management of hotels. He has studied in Lebanon and the USA, and received his Ph.D from Kennedy Western California University in 1996. He is currently an Advisory Board Member of Hospitality and Tourism Management at the Lebanese American University (L.A.U).

Guido de Wilde’s remarkable career, including 35 years at Marriott International, has earned him the reputation of being a true industry veteran. His journey began in 1983 with ITT Sheraton and, since then, he has held various management positions across renowned brands including Starwood and Marriott, showing exceptional leadership skills and unwavering commitment to excellence throughout. Guido’s deep understanding of the hospitality industry has been shaped by international experience in Bahrain, Morocco, Germany, Belgium and Portugal before his move to the Middle East in 2006, when, as Senior Vice President and Regional Director of Starwood, he was instrumental in the success of the company in the region. Following the acquisition of Starwood by Marriott International in 2016, he became Chief Operating Officer for the Middle East where he was involved in the integration process and took on the responsibility for over 150 hotels across 10 countries and 20 brands. His positive impact on the hospitality industry is a testament to his expertise, dedication and strategic vision.