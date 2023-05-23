SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi lights the capital up in blue in celebration of its official opening

In celebration of the much-anticipated grand opening of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, key buildings and landmarks on Yas Island and in Abu Dhabi were illuminated in an iconic bright blue color representing the Marine Life Theme Park. In addition to SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, the buildings and landmarks illuminated included Yas Island’s award-winning theme parks and attractions Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi and the W Hotel. Elsewhere in the capital, buildings that lit up the night sky in blue included Qasr Al Watan, the Mubadala building, the Sheikh Zayed Bridge, the Al Raha Pearl and the Abu Dhabi Global Market building on Al Maryah Island amongst others.

The blue illumination, which was visible from various points across the nation’s capital, aimed to celebrate the Marine Life Theme Park’s grand opening. The park, which is the first of its kind in the region, highlights the importance of protecting marine life and educating the next generation about our ocean and the incredible life it holds in the UAE’s Year of Sustainability.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi brings guests closer to the wonders of the ocean through immersive experiences, up-close animal encounters and educational presentations across its eight realms. The park also offers guests thrilling rides and exciting entertainment that both educate and inspire.