BEST WESTERN® HOTELS & RESORTS CELEBRATES THE SEASON WITH BONUS POINTS FOR LOYALTY PROGRAM MEMBERS

Best Western Hotels & Resorts’ award-winning loyalty program – Best Western Rewards® (BWR®) – is spreading extra joy this winter. From December 5, 2022 to February 5, 2023, BWR members can earn up to 20,000 bonus BWR points: 2,000 points for their first stay; 4,000 for the second stay; 6,000 for the third stay; and 8,000 for the fourth stay.

Bonus points can be earned for stays at any Best Western-branded hotel in the U.S., Canada or the Caribbean; BWR members must register for the offer prior to the completion of their first eligible stay, either on bestwestern.com/rewardsrush4 or at the hotel directly.

“Best Western is celebrating the joy of the season by rewarding our BWR members for their loyalty, especially over the past few challenging years,” said Jay Hubbs, Vice President of Advertising, Marketing, Innovation and Analytics for BWHR. “This impressive offer gives our guests the opportunity to bank extra points as they travel to family and friends this holiday season and is a way for us to show our gratitude for staying with us. BWR members with point balances will be able to earn additional points faster so they can qualify for more free nights.”

BWR members can also use accumulated loyalty points to pay for part of their next hotel stay through BWHR’s Pay with Points program. By using Pay with Points, BWR members can tap into their points right away to redeem and use them for discounted room rates at hotels across North America.

The BWR program’s perks are driven by BWHR’s foundational commitment of caring for its guests and its renewed vision of inspiring travel through unique experiences. In 2020, BWHR became the first hotel company in the industry to extend Elite status to its BWR members at the start of the pandemic. In 2021, the company also reduced its Elite status eligibility qualifications in half to make it easier for travelers to earn loyalty status and further extended loyalty status through March 31, 2023, without needing to fulfill the necessary qualifications.