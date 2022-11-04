Alaska Airlines recognized as one of Fast Company’s “Brands That Matter”

Fast Company announced Alaska Airlines as one of 144 brands named to its second annual “Brands That Matter” list for making strides in our carbon-neutral ambitions. The list honors companies whose success has come from embodying their purpose in a way that resonates with their customers.

Elevating airline sustainability efforts

Fast Company called us out for uplifting everyday tasks—emphasizing our work in sustainability. While we still have work to do to reach our net zero carbon emissions goal by 2040, we’ve made innovative leaps forward, such as:

Partnering with like-minded brands such as Boxed Water to replace plastic water bottles on board; and manufacturer ZeroAvia to develop a hydrogen-electric powertrain capable of flying 76-seat regional aircraft in excess of 500 NM.

Together, with the innovators at Twelve, we’ll work together to bring it’s E-Jet®—a low carbon jet fuel produced from recaptured CO2, water and renewable energy—into commercial use.

Signing Hawaii’s Pledge to our Keiki and inviting our guests to do the same, in support of their goal to get 50,000 signatures in 2022. Last year, we announced a partnership with travel2change, a Hawai‘i-based social and environmental impact organization that connects travelers with volunteer experiences in the Hawaiian Islands.

Our five-part path to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040 and our focus on using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), proposed electric-propulsion jets by the end of the decade, and carbon offsets.

From the CEO down, 10% of every employee’s bonus opportunity is based on our performance in meeting our sustainability goals.

And, our venture fund, Alaska Star Ventures, which helps us identify promising environmental startups.

We can’t change the system on our own,” says Diana Birkett Rakow, SVP of public affairs and sustainability. “But we can bring partners together and take actions that help create a positive flywheel.”