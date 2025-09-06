Alaska Airlines launches new route to Reykjavík and unveils elevated comfort and care

Alaska Airlines is taking its global reach further than ever with nonstop service to Reykjavík, Iceland, inviting travelers to book their next adventure at alaskaair.com. With flights starting May 28, 2026, guests can book today to discover Iceland’s breathtaking landscapes, with daily summer flights from our global gateway in Seattle, all while enjoying an elevated travel experience thoughtfully upgraded from curb to cabin.

“The addition of Reykjavík expands Alaska’s global footprint, connecting our guests with even more of the world through the elevated service they know and love,” said Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning at Alaska Airlines. “We’re excited to launch our new nonstop route next summer, bringing travelers closer to the natural magic of Iceland and providing a seamless gateway to Europe.”

The new summer service to Reykjavík is complemented by Icelandair’s more than 35 daily departures from the country’s capital to Europe, making it easier than ever for guests to continue their journey across the continent. We’re excited to offer greater convenience, flexibility and a smoother travel experience with Alaska’s new and enhanced bilateral codeshare agreement with Icelandair, enabling guests to book itineraries that combine flights from both airlines under a single ticket. This milestone comes as Alaska and Icelandair celebrate 10 years of partnership.

And now, guests traveling in First Class or as Atmos™ Rewards Gold, Platinum or Titanium elites will also have access to Icelandair’s Saga Lounge at Keflavík International Airport, making connections comfortable and convenient. Together with Icelandair and our oneworld and additional global airline partners, exploring the world is seamless with convenient connections and the ability to earn and redeem loyalty rewards across partner airlines. Every Iceland flight includes complimentary Wi-Fi – a special perk just for this route – along with premium pillows and blankets, so guests can stay connected and comfortable from take off to touchdown.

“The expansion of our longstanding partnership with Alaska Airlines reinforces our commitment to providing seamless travel options for our customers. By combining Icelandair’s comprehensive network of around 60 destinations across the North Atlantic with Alaska’s strong presence along the U.S. West Coast, we are creating even more opportunities for convenient and flexible connections between North America and Europe for our customers. This collaboration reflects our shared dedication to service excellence and delivering a superior travel experience,” said Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair president and chief executive officer.

And for travelers looking for a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, Iceland will also be one of the best places on earth to witness the 2026 solar eclipse — made even more accessible with Alaska’s new nonstop flights.

An elevated way to fly throughout your journey with Alaska

Guests on nonstop flights to Reykjavík and across our network will immediately notice Alaska’s upgraded onboard offerings as we continue investing in the 737 experience. These enhancements support Alaska’s evolution as a premium global carrier: growing faster, flying farther and delivering the elevated experience guests already know and love.

First Class just got better

Dining in First Class is getting a new, elevated look. This month we’re debuting a modern serveware collection inspired by the Pacific Northwest, designed to bring a new level of style and sophistication to the onboard experience.

The bespoke collection features a refined entrée plate, elongated platter for chef-inspired presentations, textured stoneware bowl to hold hearty courses and a contemporary mug crafted for comfort in hand. Our new custom flatware set, featuring a brass-tone knife, fork and spoon with clean lines and a polished finish, adds modern sophistication to every meal. Complementing these are versatile side dishes, a brass-accent bowl for small bites and a sleek tray that ties the setting together. Many of the pieces were designed in partnership with Buzz, a global design company known for shaping signature travel moments.

Each item blends durability with style at 35,000 feet. Neutral tones and subtle textures showcase the food, while modern design details bring warmth to the table. Together, they signal a new chapter in Alaska’s commitment to elevating First Class dining. The new collection begins rolling out Sept. 24 across all flights.

Expanded First Class menu

We’re taking our First Class cuisine to new heights across our narrowbody fleet with even more elevated menu concepts, like our new Tahini Roasted Carrots with Green Goddess Yogurt Sauce and Citrus & Fennel with Chili Glaze – both made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Alaska continues to offer guests more meal options than any other U.S. airline, with up to five menu choices on select flights, including vegan and gluten-free meals.

Our newest menu launches on Sept. 24, including the JUST Egg Scramble, Spanish Carnitas Egg Scramble, and Brown Butter Pancakes for breakfast, or Moroccan Beef and Chili Shrimp with Black Rice for lunch and dinner.

Premium Class gets an upgrade

For the first time ever, Premium Class guests — who already enjoy more legroom, complimentary drinks, and priority boarding — will be able to choose from a specially curated snack basket. Our new Premium Snack Basket features high-quality ingredient snacks, sourced primarily from West Coast partners, including Solely, a San Diego-based clean foods company. Guests can also choose from new onboard products such as Jackson’s Kettle Cooked Chips, Thinsters chocolate chip cookies, Wonderful Pistachios and Hippeas Groovy White Cheddar Puffs. The Premium Snack Basket will be offered starting in early December on flights over 670 miles as part of Alaska’s premium travel experience.

We’ll continue to serve guest favorites — Stellar Snacks Pretzels and Biscoff cookies — as part of our complimentary snack and beverage service in the Main Cabin.

Upgrades for a consistent, modern experience

We’re investing in a fleetwide interior upgrade to create a more modern, more comfortable and more consistent onboard experience, including on our new route to Reykjavík, operated with the long-range 737-8 MAX. Alaska is refreshing nearly all 737 aircraft with updated bulkheads, cabin dividers, new leather seats, carpets, device holders and reserved overhead bin space for guests in our First Class & Premium Class cabins. On our 737-9 MAX and 737-900ER, Premium Class will grow from 24 to 30 seats, giving more guests access to extra legroom. Our 737-800 and 737-8 MAX will see First Class grow from 12 to 16 seats; guests will also enjoy more conveniently positioned power outlets and new USB-C charging ports for added comfort.

Enhanced loyalty and connectivity

Atmos™ Rewards, Alaska’s upgraded loyalty program unifying the best of Mileage Plan and HawaiianMiles, will provide members with more rewards, choice and global access than ever. Starting next year, Atmos Rewards members will enjoy free Wi-Fi thanks to T-Mobile on select flights as we begin to roll out ultra-fast Starlink Wi-Fi, with full fleet implementation by 2027.

For the first time ever, we’re offering Lounge passes to our credit cardholders. Atmos Rewards Summit Visa Infinite® cardholders can rest and recover before they take off with eight passes each year to any of the Alaska Lounges in our network – a value of over $500. Each pass is valid for your entire travel day, so you can access multiple lounges along your journey and includes entry for up to two accompanying children. For existing Alaska Lounge members, these passes can be shared with family and friends. Through 2026, cardholders visiting our Lounges will enjoy an all-new premium bar experience, including our featured cocktails and exclusive curations. Each visit includes a complimentary drink, whether it’s our Summit Sunset cocktail or any selection from the new mixologist-curated bar menu.