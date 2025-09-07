IHG Hotels & Resorts expands Garner brand to Southeast Asia

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), a global leader in hospitality, announces the launch of Garner hotels in Southeast Asia, with Garner Hotel Pattaya Central set to open on the east coast of Thailand this year.

The signing marks a significant milestone for Garner, IHG’s rapidly growing midscale conversion brand. Since its launch in 2023, it has expanded to 51 open hotels across countries including Japan, US and Germany, and 87 pipeline properties.

Garner Hotel Pattaya Central is being developed in partnership with Nova Park Company Limited, a longstanding IHG partner and leading developer in Pattaya. It will feature 153 thoughtfully designed rooms and suites reflecting Garner’s signature modern aesthetic and elevated residential-style service in phase one of its opening.

Each Garner hotel is purposefully different and designed to deliver a relaxed and comfortable experience for guests who value genuine human connection over luxury. With convenient locations, comfortable beds, free Wi-Fi, bean-to-cup coffee, and snacks available at the Garner Shop, the brand is focused on delivering the all-important basics guests want from a stay.

Vivek Bhalla, Managing Director, South East Asia & Korea, IHG Hotels & Resorts said: “We’re excited to introduce our rapidly growing Garner brand to Southeast Asia. Thailand has historically been a market where we have launched brands in the region, and we look forward to welcoming guests to Garner Hotel Pattaya Central this year.

“This agreement strengthens IHG’s leading position in the mainstream segment which includes our well-loved Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express brands. We are thrilled to extend our excellent relationship with Nova Park Company Limited on this second project, which follows our success with Holiday Inn Express Pattaya Central. As a leading developer with over 20 projects in the Pattaya area, Nova Park Company Limited is the ideal partner to help us bring Garner, our fast-growing midscale brand, to life in the region.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Eli Fineman, Director, Nova Group said: “Pattaya is a key tourism hub in Thailand and a gateway to the Eastern Economic Corridor. Alongside the investment in new tourism products and experiences, the launch of the first Garner property with Garner Hotel Pattaya Central will complement upcoming developments in this thriving destination.

“The hotel represents our continued commitment to supporting travel and tourism in Pattaya. By leveraging our great relationship with IHG, we’re offering guests a high quality, distinct experience at a great price point as they explore the wonders of the city.”

Quick-to-market conversions represented about 57% of IHG’s room openings globally in H1 2025, while in Southeast Asia, conversions represented more than a third of its signings and about a quarter of its openings over the same period. This demonstrated the increasing demand from ownership groups to gain fast access to IHG’s enterprise system and channels to support performance and drive returns.

With three quarters of IHG’s system size in the mainstream segment, Garner’s Southeast Asia launch will provide a leading choice for owners seeking higher returns in the midscale segment, and guests seeking great value stays at high-quality properties.

An hour’s drive from Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport and 90 minutes from Bangkok, Pattaya is a popular tourist destination, renowned for its beaches, cuisine and shopping streets. Ideally located in the heart of the city, Garner Hotel Pattaya Central will feature an all-day dining restaurant, swimming pool, fitness centre and DIY laundry.

The hotel will be the fourth IHG property to open in Pattaya, after InterContinental Pattaya Resort, Holiday Inn Pattaya and Holiday Inn Express Pattaya Central. It will join an IHG estate of 40 open hotels and 41 pipeline properties in Thailand.