“Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” - New Campaign Doubles Down on Destination’s Brand Promise

Since 1959, the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign has served as a beacon to more than 1.5 billion visitors. What began as a greeting has grown into a globally recognized motto spanning decades and transcending languages and cultures. Today, as visitor expectations continue to evolve, Las Vegas is meeting the moment with the launch of a multifaceted campaign spanning broadcast TV, activations, experiences, special offers, and partnerships that will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

More than a campaign, it is a recommitment to the extraordinary spirit of Las Vegas, launched at a pivotal moment to reaffirm that unmatched hospitality and fabulous experiences are not trends, but timeless promises that embody the city’s glamour, vitality, and sense of escape.

“‘Fabulous’ isn’t just a word on a sign—it’s our DNA, our identity, and our brand promise,” said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA). “Las Vegas was built on hospitality, and this campaign is our renewed promise that as our city grows, our foundation remains unchanged: we are committed to providing fabulous experiences for every visitor, at every price point.”

“Just as we did over two decades ago with the ‘What Happens Here, Stays Here’ campaign, we’ve learned from extensive research and most importantly, we’ve listened to the wants and needs of our visitors,” said Michon Martin, CEO of R&R Partners, the LVCVA’s agency of record. “At a time when all of us need a break, ‘Welcome to Fabulous’ is a reminder of how Las Vegas makes you feel, no matter how you choose to experience it. As we enter our next era, our legendary sign is the world’s greatest invitation to escape and come find your own personal fabulous.”

“For 65 years, the welcome sign has symbolized our city’s commitment to providing a fabulous experience, and this campaign reaffirms that legacy,” said Kate Wik, chief marketing officer of the LVCVA. “Inspired by the glow of the neon lights, this campaign will shine across the U.S., from broadcast TV to immersive in-market experiences, capturing the unmatched energy and brilliance of Las Vegas.”

The “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” campaign will launch tonight with a 60-second spot during the Dallas vs. Philadelphia football game. The ad features an office worker wishing for a break from the usual day-to-day doldrums. She hears a siren song from Las Vegas, enticing her to break free from the monotony and enter a world of fabulousness. Surrounded by the neon and lights that provided inspiration for the campaign, she encounters iconic locations that have made Las Vegas famous, including Circus Circus Hotel & Casino, Fremont Street Experience, The Orleans Hotel & Casino, The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and many more.

The title track, “Welcome to Fabulous,” comes to life through the vocals of GRAMMY Award-winning singer Eryn Allen Kane. Produced by GRAMMY Award-nominated producer and songwriter Dave Sitek, the song is available now for fans to feature in their Instagram and TikTok posts.

The first iterations of the campaign include:

Come to Fabulous Las Vegas

Today, Thursday, Sept. 4, the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign will light up in Vegas purple for 24 hours. From 6:30 – 7:30 p.m., resorts and landmarks will turn purple, and marquees and digital billboards throughout Las Vegas will collectively feature the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” message. This coordinated display will be visible at resort properties along the Strip, Viva Vision at Fremont Street Experience, and various off-Strip locations across the destination.

Times Square will also debut a 3D anamorphic billboard showcasing renowned Las Vegas imagery creating the illusion of breaking through the confines of the screen. On Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, a larger-than-life billboard will blink from “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” to “Come to Fabulous Las Vegas” starting on Monday, Sept. 15.

The Fabulous Pickups

At Harry Reid International Airport, the Terminal 1 rideshare pickup zone will be completely reimagined.

Launching Friday, Sept. 12, the “Fabulous Pickups” will feature colorful lighting, seating, music, and a neon selfie wall that helps visitors start their vacation off right. During special occasions, the zone will host live performances, DJs and more, making arrival in Las Vegas a fabulous experience.

Terminal 1 will also be home to fabulous photo moments where visitors can share their excitement of being in Las Vegas from the moment they arrive.

Fabulous Tunnel Walk

Debuting at Allegiant Stadium during the Las Vegas Raiders’ first home game on Monday, Sept. 15, the “Fabulous Tunnel Walk” will transform a standard hallway into a showstopping Las Vegas moment. As players make their way into the stadium, they’ll showcase their game day style against a high-energy backdrop that fuses the spirit of Las Vegas with the pride of the Raiders.

For more information, go to http://www.visitlasvegas.com/.