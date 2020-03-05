Akagera Game Lodge joins Mantis Collection in Rwanda

Mantis has welcomed Akagera Game Lodge to its collection of hotels, eco-escapes and waterways.

Akagera is in the southern-most region of the Akagera National Park, the only big five safari destination in Rwanda.

The lodge is located five kilometres from the Akagera National Park’s south entrance and two hours from Kigali.

The lodge is easily accessible, and guests can reach Lake Ihema within 20 minutes.

After two years of extensive refurbishments and staff training, the location is now a fully-fledged Mantis eco-escape and forms part of an important tourist route that Mantis is developing in Rwanda.

Comprising 60 rooms with balconies and ensuite bathrooms, Akagera Game Lodge is perfectly located for a phenomenal safari.

The lodge has a bar and restaurant, and a conference room which can host up to 60 delegates.

Nature lovers and those seeking to work in an inspirational environment will all find an exceptional place to be at Akagera.

The large pool deck features a round swimming pool with crystal waters overlooking Lake Ihema which is Rwanda’s second largest lake fed by the Kagera River which flows for 400 kilometres and also known as the Alexandra Nile.

Proclaimed as a national park in 1934, Akagera National Park’s rolling highlands, savannah plains, and swamp-fringed lakes make up the largest protected wetland in central Africa and the last remaining refuge for savannah-adapted animals and plants in Rwanda.

Despite being a relatively small park at just 1,122 square kilometres, it is home to an impressive array of wildlife, including some rare species such as the Shoebill and Sitatunga.

Activities within the park include guided game drives, boat safaris, night drives, behind the scenes tours, community cultural tours and fishing.

More Information

Mantis is a collection of hotels, eco-escapes, and waterways that offer curated experiences to the well-heeled and conscious traveller.

Rooted in conservation, Mantis pursues sustainable business practices and develops tourism products that are respectful of the environment and communities in which they operate.

Mantis is recognised as Africa’s Leading Boutique Hotel Brand by voters at the World Travel Awards.