Airport parking prices soar as UK travellers pay up to £189 for four-day stays

Holidaymakers flying from UK airports are being warned to brace for soaring parking costs, with research revealing travellers could pay as much as £189 for just four days.

The data, compiled by Confused.com, reveals that short stay parking at UK airports now costs an average of £93.90, while long stay options average £59 for the same period. Meet and greet services, often considered the premium option, are the most expensive at an average of £101. The figures were gathered from airport websites across the UK ahead of peak travel season.

Prices, however, vary widely across the country. Passengers could be spending more depending on the airport they’re travelling from, as short stay parking in airports in England is typically 90% more expensive than in Scotland, and 17% higher than the UK average. Some smaller regional airports in Scotland even offer free parking, helping to bring the nation’s average airport parking costs down. Meanwhile, Wales holds the title for the most expensive average long stay rate across the UK, at £81, which is 93% more costly than Scotland’s average.

These costs could add a significant expense to family holidays. According to Confused.com’s survey of 2,000 UK adults with passports, almost 1 in 5 travellers book airport transfers at the same time as their flights to save money, while nearly 1 in 4 compare taxi fares with parking prices before travelling.

Many travellers assume that parking at the airport is the cheaper option, but more than a quarter said they were surprised by how costly it actually was. A round-trip taxi fare to the airport costs around £92 on average, prompting many to rethink which option offers the best value.

It’s a reminder that cost remains a key factor shaping how travellers choose to reach the airport, with many balancing prices against convenience and security. While 2 in 5 prioritise saving money, 1 in 3 are more concerned about ensuring their vehicle is safe while they’re away. Many might assume that parking is a better money-saving choice.

Alvaro Iturmendi, travel insurance expert at Confused.com, said many travellers could avoid overpaying by planning ahead. “While airport parking is often convenient, the cost can be a challenge, especially during peak travel times. Booking airport parking in advance and comparing different parking types from long stay to off-site park and ride can lead to savings. he said. “In some cases, splitting a taxi or using public transport could be a more cost-effective choice.”

To help travellers make better decisions, Confused.com has launched an online Airport Journey Planner ( https://www.confused.com/travel-insurance/airport-journey-planner ) that allows users to compare the cost of local taxi fares against airport parking fees based on their location and travel details, aiming to help them find the best-value way to reach the terminal.