The Oberoi Group Unveils ASMI by Oberoi: A Transformative, Integrated Wellness Experience

The Oberoi Group today announces the launch of ASMI by Oberoi, a deeply thoughtful wellness offering that reflects the brand’s commitment to creating experiences that are luxurious, meaningful, restorative, and authentic. Derived from timeless Indian wisdom and supported by contemporary practice, ASMI by Oberoi is a lifestyle framework designed to strengthen alignment and vitality across five pillars: movement, nutrition, bodywork, breath work, and mindfulness.

The name ASMI is Sanskrit for “I am.” It speaks to a personal journey of steady alignment with the best version of oneself. “I am my choices” is the guiding idea: wellbeing grows from daily decisions that move us toward living well. ASMI by Oberoi guides guests back to their centre through an integrated approach that blends Indian philosophy with scientific rigour. Wellness here is a conscious return to who we are.

Rooted in the Indian philosophy of Pancha Kosha, which views human wellbeing across five layers of existence, ASMI by Oberoi invites guests to begin from where they are. Whether taking first steps or seeking a deeper immersion, ASMI keeps the experience non-prescriptive and personal. It frames a clear lifestyle arc: first support physiology and biochemistry through movement and healthy eating; then ensure recovery and rest then cultivate presence through breath and mindfulness; and, over time, engage with deeper meaning in living a well life. The ASMI cuisine concept follows the same spirit with approachable tiers that encourage better choices, more often.

The combined expertise of Dr. Anuradha Mathad and Mr. Bryan Hoare brings rigor and depth to ASMI by Oberoi. With nearly more than six decades between them - across clinical wellness, traditional medicine, human performance, and luxury hospitality, they ensure the program remains research-aligned and deeply experiential.

Mr. Vikram Oberoi, Chief Executive Officer, The Oberoi Group, said, “ASMI by Oberoi is a living philosophy. It reflects our belief that true luxury creates experiences with lasting effect on body, mind, and spirit. With ASMI, wellness becomes personal and transformative, carrying the authenticity of India while resonating with guests worldwide.”

Mr. Mohit Nirula, Chief Operating Officer, The Oberoi Group, said, “Every element of ASMI is intentional. From arrival to departure, guests follow a journey of alignment and restoration. This is wellness elevated. More than a service or a product; an experience that connects guests to themselves in ways that are tangible, memorable, and enduring. The approach is inclusive, practical, and easy to adopt.”

Dr. Anuradha Mathad, AVP Spa, The Oberoi Group, said, “ASMI integrates the depth of Indian wisdom - Ayurveda, mindfulness, yoga, and breath work - with practices supported by science. Each element is authentic and designed to bring meaningful benefit. Guests can begin from any point in their lifestyle and move at their own pace.”

Mr. Bryan Hoare, Wellness Consultant, The Oberoi Group, said, “ASMI is a lifestyle model built on five simple bases for living well: movement, nutrition, bodywork, breath, and mindfulness. We start with physiology and biochemistry. We secure recovery and rest. We build presence in daily moments. We open room for deeper meaning. The design is integrated, personal, and made for real life.”

Each ASMI journey begins with a reflective wellness assessment. The assessment tool, I am Aware, helps guests recognise their current state and set direction. This informs a personalised program across bodywork, movement, breath, mindfulness, and nutrition, complemented by ASMI cuisine that supports energy, recovery, and clarity.

Beyond individual sessions, ASMI by Oberoi shapes the entire stay: curated nutrition, in-room wellness cues, personalised rituals, bodywork therapies, and guided practices that foster alignment. Guests receive considered home-care items and guidance to extend their progress beyond the hotel.

ASMI by Oberoi will be introduced across Oberoi Hotels & Resorts in India, with plans to expand internationally in 2026. By harmonising the authenticity of Indian traditions with universally applicable, science-aligned practices, ASMI by Oberoi offers an elevated, approachable path to living well.

For further details, please log on to: https://www.oberoihotels.com/asmi/