World Aviation Festival 2025: Day 1 highlights

World Aviation Festival 2025, the global stage for aviation innovation, strategy and transformation, took off yesterday in Lisbon.

Until October 9th, more than 4,500 global leaders from across the aviation industry will gather at the Feira Internacional de Lisboa, while over 600 speakers, including CEOs and other C-Level executives of the biggest aviation players, will share their expertise on stage. Visitors will also be able to meet and learn about the latest developments in aviation from more than 400 travel tech companies in the exhibition area.

In the more than 85 sessions celebrated on the first day of the event, speakers have covered topics including artificial intelligence, sustainability, digital transformation, cybersecurity, regulation, diversity, disruption management, and loyalty programmes.

AI is speeding up the pace of transformation

Artificial Intelligence continues to be the most transformative technology changing the aviation landscape and is doing it at a faster pace than before. As David Rowan, author and editor of Wired UK points out, “AI is the fastest ever adopted technology. We shouldn’t assume that everything that was fact until now will continue to be a fact”, explains the writer of “Non-bullshit Innovation”.

However, companies should consider if AI is the most appropriate technology for each new tech related project they want to start. According to Faith Taylor, SVP for Global Citizenship and Sustainability at Kyndryl, data and levering AI will help the sector to become more efficient and improve operations. But companies are advised to find out where the data centres are placed and what kind of energy they are powered with before they start migrating their systems to the cloud.

Ben Dias, Chief AI Scientist at IAG, says “Sustainability is built into every AI project that we consider. We make people aware that even when AI can do a thing, it doesn’t mean that it should be done with it. We also consider what kind of AI is needed. It is not only because of the costs, but also because of the impact it could have on the sustainability of our business”. IAG is currently working on an engine optimization system based on AI to make the engine maintenance schedule more efficient.

Net Zero by 2050 remains a goal

The aviation industry is moving forward with its 2050 Net Zero goal – and the replacement of fossil fuels with SAF is one of the main drivers. ATAG, Xelerated Fifty and Sustainable Aero Lab has discussed in a panel about how companies can finance and scale SAF production. In the opinion of Nichola Bates, CEO at Xelerated Fifty, sustainability is being stopped by cultural factors rather than by lack of technology. “The aviation sector needs financial mechanisms to push change with the collaboration of governments, financial institutions and the rest of stakeholders.”

When it comes to funding of SAF projects, there are different factors that are relevant. “One of them is the complex regulation that any innovation related to aviation is subject to” – explains Lukas Kaestner, Co-Found of Sustainable Aero Lab. Other factors impacting on SAF development schemes are the volume of investment needed to launch a new product and the time it takes for a product to be in the market. “At the end of the day, it depends on how visionary the investor is. We need collaboration among stakeholders and to think about what to do when the players are not playing the role they are supposed to play”.

Regardless of the geopolitical situation, Haldane Dod, Executive Director at ATAG, is optimistic about the decarbonization efforts of the industry. “Governments around the world are reaching common goals through negotiation and most of the major institutions do have people in their teams who are experts on SAF. Therefore, I am quite confident that we are in a very good position to reach Net Zero by 2050”.

New developments in the aviation sector

During the first day of the World Aviation Festival, DerbySoft, a company dedicated to accelerating travel commerce, has announced the launch of its Global Data Network (GDN), a new distribution model designed to move flight distribution from centralized systems to a decentralized, API-first network. AirAsia Group will be the first airline to join this solution.

eSIM GO, a digital connectivity company, has announced its Breeze Global Travel Pass which is designed to drive loyalty programme participation and the cross-selling of ancillary products for airlines, airports and other B2B aviation partners.

Accelya, a global leader in airline software, has announced a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services to power open and modern airline retailing.

The World Aviation Festival will resume tomorrow at 8.45am with the welcome address of Miguel Pinto Luz, Portugal’s Minister for Infrastructure & Housing. Other highlights will include an interview with Willy Walsh, General Director at IATA, who also will participate in a panel about navigating uncertainty in airline operations with TAP Air Portugal CEO Luis Rodrigues and IAG CEO Luis Gallego.

For details on this year’s speaker line-up, visit: https://www.terrapinn.com/conference/aviation-festival/speakers.stm