Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok to reopen River Wing next month

Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok will re-open its River Wing on November 11th, concluding the most extensive restoration in the hotel’s 143-year history.

In keeping with the restoration of the Authors’ and Garden Wings in 2016, the River Wing renovation has been designed to confirm this historic hotel’s position as one of the best in the world.

Newly designed guestrooms and suites and a variety of updated facilities will enhance the hotel’s unique resort style while maintaining its classic, Thai-influenced elegance.

The restored River Wing’s accommodation comprises an increased number of suites along with enlarged guestrooms with enhanced views of the Chao Phraya River.

Lord Jim’s, the Verandah and Riverside Terrace restaurants along with the hotel’s lobby have been stylishly renewed, with many original features restored and re-instated.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, the hotel has a new Japanese Kaiseki-style restaurant, Kinu by Takagi, the first restaurant in Thailand by Michelin-celebrated Chef Takagi Kazuo of Kyoto Cuisine Takagi in Japan.

The property’s two iconic swimming pools have also been re-landscaped to provide additional relaxation areas and cabanas.

“Throughout its 143-year history, Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok has been an icon of this vibrant city.

“The River Wing renovation is a stunning complement to the Authors’ and Garden Wing refurbishment and has been meticulously designed to recognise the property’s heritage while ensuring our continued position as one of the world’s legendary hotels,” said Greg Liddell, general manager of Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok.

“The entire team is passionate about delivering bespoke Mandarin Oriental service and warm Thai hospitality. We are delighted to complete this restoration, and to welcome our guests back ‘home’ to Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok,” he added.