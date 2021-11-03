airBaltic to fly to 70 destinations from next spring

Latvian airline airBaltic has published its flight schedule for the upcoming summer season that will begin on March 27th next year.

The airline plans to connect Riga with more than 70 destinations across its network.

Martin Gauss, chief executive of airBaltic, said: “Next summer we plan to continue our sustainable growth with an all Airbus A220-300 fleet, and offer more connectivity to and from the Baltic region.

“I strongly believe that the demand for flights will continue to grow, as we continue to offer a wide selection of leisure destinations in addition to the key business hubs across Europe and beyond.”

Currently airBaltic offers more than 70 direct destinations from Riga. airBaltic launched direct flights between Riga and sunny Tenerife (Spain) on September 4th and to Dubai (United Arab Emirates) on September 27th.

A complete schedule of airBaltic flights can be found here.