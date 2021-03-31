airBaltic to add Munich to growing schedule

airBaltic has announced plans to launch new direct flights from Tallinn to Munich, Germany.

The carrier will offer three weekly flights between the two cities, with the first one scheduled to take place on May 1st.

Martin Gauss, chief executive of airBaltic, said: “airBaltic showed its strong commitment to Estonia, by continuing to serve the country in market conditions, where traffic volumes decreased significantly.

“Now, while rebuilding our network, we are adding new flight opportunities for those passengers that need to travel.

“This summer from Tallinn we intend to offer flights to 12 destinations.”

Currently airBaltic offers direct flights from Tallinn to Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen, London, Oslo and Stockholm as well as connections via Riga.

In the upcoming months airBaltic also plans to resume direct flights to Brussels, Malaga, Paris and Vilnius.