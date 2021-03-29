airBaltic to accept range of new cryptocurrencies

airBaltic has begun to accept cryptocurrencies – including Bitcoin Cash, Ether and Dogecoin, among others - for bookings made on its website.

The Latvian carrier was the first airline to accept Bitcoin payments for its flight tickets, in 2014.

The new service will be offered in cooperation with provider BitPay.

Martin Gauss, chief executive of airBaltic, said: “As an innovative airline, we always strive to search for ways to improve the customer experience starting from the booking process.

“Over the years around 1,000 clients have used the payment option, which may not seem like a lot, but still offers passengers a unique payment option hard to find elsewhere.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The ticket prices on the website are displayed in euros.

When airBaltic customers pay for their flight, their crypto currencies are converted into euros automatically at the current exchange rate by the payment system operator BitPay.

Availability of payments in other cryptocurrencies are subject to the cryptocurrency wallet the customer uses.

airBaltic accepts Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE) and 4 USD-pegged stablecoins (GUSD, USDC, PAX, and BUSD) as a payment for tickets sold on its website.

The crypto currency payment option is available when purchasing airBaltic Green tickets.

Payments are free of airBaltic transaction fee and are available for flights booked at least five days ahead of the scheduled departure.