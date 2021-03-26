Cunard details Queen Elizabeth UK sailings this summer

Cunard is offering UK guests the opportunity to spend this summer at sea, with a series of UK voyages on board Queen Elizabeth.

Voyages will be round-trip from Southampton, between July and October, and comprise of British Isles scenic cruising and special Sun Voyages, sailing to wherever the sun shines brightest.

Ten British Isles Voyages and three Sun Voyages, lasting between three and twelve nights, are available.

British Isles Voyages include scenic sailings along Britain’s coastline including the Jurassic Coast, England’s only natural UNESCO world heritage site, Cornwall including Land’s End and Scotland including the Isle of Arran, Mull of Kintyre and Sound of Mull.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four voyages will make various port calls, including Liverpool, Greenock, Invergordon, Belfast, Newcastle as well as a maiden call for Cunard’s fleet to the Welsh port of Holyhead.

Cunard president, Simon Palethorpe, said: “Cunard’s Summer at Sea luxury UK voyages are a truly unique way for guests to have a much-needed break this summer.

“With international travel not yet fully opened up we’re delighted to offer these voyages exclusively for British guests to experience a staycation unlike any other, as they relax in Cunard luxury knowing we will take care of everything.

“Guests can sail along some of the most stunning coastlines anywhere in the world, as Queen Elizabeth provides a unique vantage point, or sail on one of our Sun Voyages where the destination is unscripted and is guided by studying the weather forecast and heading to where the sun shines brightest.”

These sailings on Queen Elizabeth will be for UK resident Covid-19 vaccinated guests only.