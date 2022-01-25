airBaltic signs ITA Airways codeshare deal

ITA Airways and airBaltic are starting codeshare cooperation that will open new and wider travel opportunities to travellers.

airBaltic customers will benefit from convenient access to various destinations in Italy.

At the same time, ITA Airways passengers can now purchase tickets to Riga on direct flights from Rome (Fiumicino) and Milan (Malpensa).

airBaltic will expand its network by putting its BT designator code on selected ITA Airways operated flights covering ten Italian cities in the current winter season, namely Brindisi, Bari, Catania, Genoa, Palermo, Reggio Calabria, Lamezia Terme, Turin, Trieste and Venice.

These will be joined by Bologna, Florence, Naples and Verona in the summer season.

Similarly, ITA Airways will offer new connections to its passengers and will apply its code AZ on flights operated by airBaltic between Italy and Latvia.

Martin Gauss, chief executive of airBaltic, said: “We are pleased to add ITA Airways as another partner to our existing network of codeshare airlines.

“Our strong network of partners enables us to further improve the connectivity of Baltic states. The new partnership provides convenient connections to existing destinations in Italy.”

Thanks to this agreement, ITA Airways and airBaltic customers can fly seamlessly to their chosen destinations with a single ticket, checking in at the airport of departure, and collecting their checked baggage at the end of their trip in the arrival airport.