Rehmann to lead Hahn Air in Germany

Hahn Air has announced the appointment of Kirsten Rehmann as chief executive of the company.

Rehmann has been part of the corporate management since 2012 alongside the owners and founders of Hahn Air, Hans Nolte and Nico Gormsen.

She is now taking sole responsibility for the affairs of the company while Nolte and Gormsen remain closely connected to Hahn Air in their role as owners.

In the future, Rehmann will direct global business, all corporate affairs as well as operational and strategic planning.

Hahn Air offers indirect distribution services to other airlines and providing ticketing solutions to 100,000 travel agencies in 190 markets.

It also operates two small business jets.

Rehmann joined Hahn Air in 2003 when the company was four years into its existence.

Starting as a sales and marketing executive, she quickly advanced within the company and became instrumental in driving the successful expansion of the Hahn Air ticketing business.

“On behalf of Hans Nolte and myself, we are pleased to hand over the Hahn Air leadership to Kirsten Rehmann,” said Gormsen.

“She has been an integral part of this company almost since its founding days and has been instrumental in its development and its global success.

“Nobody could be better suited to lead the company into the future.

“Our teams and partners will benefit from her industry knowledge and leadership skills.”