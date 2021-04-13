airBaltic sees passenger numbers slip in March

airBaltic carried 29,200 passengers in March, a fall of 79 per cent on the year before.

In total, the Latvian airline performed 660 flights last month.

Martin Gauss, chief executive of airBaltic, said: “In March 2020 we were already forced to suspend all of our scheduled operations, helping to limit the spread of Covid-19.

“Today we are gradually resuming flights to a larger number of destinations, while providing essential connectivity for those passengers who need to travel.

“We expect that during the summer months responsible and safe leisure travel will once again be possible.”

During March, the 15-minute flight punctuality indicator for airBaltic reached a level of 96 per cent.

This means that more than 96 out of every 100 airBaltic flights departed at the planned time or with a delay of no more than 15 minutes.