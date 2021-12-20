airBaltic launches new Kittilä connection

airBaltic has launched direct flights between Riga and Kittilä, Finland.

The Latvian airline now connects both cities with one weekly flight.

Situated in Lapland, Kittilä is a popular holiday resort known for various free-time activities.

It’s famous for its stunning nature, ski resorts and other winter attractions.

The scheduled flight time to Kittilä is one hour and 55 minutes.

Currently airBaltic offers more than 70 direct destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.

In September, airBaltic launched direct flights from Riga to sunny Tenerife (Spain) and Dubai (United Arab Emirates).